Kings Island to hire online for more than 4,000 jobs

“For many of our associates, their job at Kings Island helps pave the way for future career opportunities by providing skills, experiences, memories and friendships that last a lifetime,” Mike Koontz, the park’s vice president and general manager, said in a release. “Our virtual hiring day on March 13 will be a safe, informative and easy way to connect with the hiring team at Kings Island.”

Kings Island said it offers flexible schedules and “many perks” for its associates, including discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive events and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.

The Warren County amusement park is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world.