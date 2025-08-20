Dorothy Lane Market opens in Mason with pizza station, poke bar and more

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“Our family goes to Springboro quite a bit and we’ve been to that Dorothy Lane,” Fahrenbruck said. “We were so excited when we heard that there was going to be one built here and we’ve been watching it brick by brick ever since it started.”

News first broke about the grocer’s intent to open a fourth location in October 2021 with construction beginning in November 2023.

Dorothy Lane Market is a part of a mixed-use planned community co-developed by Traditions Building & Development Group and Western Row Land Developers. It’s located at the corner of Mason Montgomery Road and the newly constructed Veterans Parkway.

The locally owned and operated, specialty grocery store, known for many signature foods such as the Killer Brownie, features a 50,000-square-foot main level grocery and a 9,000-square-foot mezzanine — making it Dorothy Lane Market’s largest store.

The grocer has other locations at 2710 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood, 740 N. Main St. in Springboro and 6177 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp.

Fahrenbruck likes shopping at Dorothy Lane Market to find unusual things. In fact, someone in line told her she needed to try “strawberry soup.”

“Everything that we do is high quality like behind you, I think you’ll find pizza as good as Naples, Italy. You’ll find sourdough bread as good as San Francisco and keep going down that way sushi as good as Tokyo,” CEO Calvin Mayne said at the start of the media tour. “When you get down to the end, you’ll see mashed potatoes as good as my grandma’s from Kentucky.”

Other highlights include a coffee shop, salad bar, soup station, poke bar, sandwich area, bakery, delicatessen with pre-packaged meals, fish market, Jack’s grill, butcher shop, dry-aging room, artisan cheese area, flower market and a wide variety of beer and wine.

“We are so authentic,” said store director Dennis Chrisman, who has worked for Dorothy Lane Market for 45 years. “A good friend of mine named Jon Branstrator, who’s one of our local farmers,... used to grow everything from pumpkins to tomatoes to zucchini, strawberries, (and) asparagus for us when I was doing a lot of the produce buying for the company.”

Now, Branstrator grows artisan grains that the store uses to make bread.

“That type of thing happens all the time,” Chrisman said. “There’s a romance when you actually have the local farmer bringing product into your store and we love that.”

The Mason store has 275 new hires and 32 existing associates.

“One of the things I’m most excited about is all the wonderful people we found in this community who want to be a part of this,” Chrisman said. “We want to bring this great food, great people and just this great experience to the Mason community.”

MORE DETAILS

Dorothy Lane Market is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

To celebrate the opening, the grocer will feature “Grand Opening Club Deals” where customers can access the sale prices by using a complimentary Club DLM card at checkout.

All new and existing Club DLM card members will receive 500 bonus points after their first purchase at the Mason store during its opening week.

For more information, visit dorothylane.com or the grocer’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@dorothylanemarket).