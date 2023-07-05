Dayton Children’s closes regional COVID-19 testing location in Springboro

With the end of the COVID-19 national emergency and the declining need for testing, Dayton Children’s regional COVID-19 testing center located at 3300 West Tech Road in Springboro closed on Friday, June 30.

The testing site previously opened to the public in November 2020 as one of three Dayton Children’s drive-thru testing sites for both children and adults, testing upwards of 1,000 samples a day during the height of the pandemic.

Dayton Children’s was one of six sites in the state selected by Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health to have the capability to serve the entire region’s need for COVID-19 testing.

“I truly appreciate the governor’s trust in us,” says Deborah A. Feldman, president and CEO for Dayton Children’s Hospital. “I also thank the National Guard for the months they spent assisting here. And, I want the community to know how thankful we are for the honor of serving them and their children.”

In January 2022, Dayton Children’s received help from the Ohio National Guard at this COVID-19 testing site, allowing the site to triple its capacity. Staff hosted the National Guard for six weeks, training them to register, collect and set up samples.

Dayton Children’s laboratory staff collected, prepared, and processed samples on the state-provided mass capacity testing equipment in this Springboro location. This location also aided in processing tests from nursing homes and other congregate care sites.

In total, over the past 32 months the lab was open, lab staff performed more than 185,000 tests.

“This effort really showcases our above and beyond culture and how we live our mission,” said Feldman. “I thank the lab staff for how quickly they jumped into action during the first days of testing availability to set up reliable processes here at Dayton Children’s, as well as all those who assisted in setting up the drive-thru sites. We proved that even though small, we are mighty and can move mountains to protect our children and our community.”

The following changes to getting a COVID-19 test have also taken place:

A provider’s order is now necessary.

Testing is no longer free, check your insurance for benefits.

Tests can be collected at any current Dayton Children’s lab location.

Dayton Children’s is one of 31 freestanding children’s hospitals in the U.S. Serving 20 Ohio counties and eastern Indiana, the health providers at Dayton Children’s have nearly half a million patient visits each year.