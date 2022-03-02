Cincinnati Bell has a new name: altafiber

Cincinnati Bell now reaches 60% of local households with high-speed, fiber-optic service, up from 50% six months ago. But it has also expanded geographically – opening a regional headquarters in Dayton in December and announcing a $55 million investment in Greene County, east of Dayton.

“It’s a big, big deal,” said Greene County Economic Development Director Eric Henry. “We interviewed lots of companies and selected them because we think they’re the best.”

Greene County pledged $9.6 million in federal stimulus funding to supplement Cincinnati Bell’s investment. The company will lay 5 million feet of fiber-optic cables that reach 40,000 homes, including 9,600 in the eastern half of the county where high-speed internet access is sparce.

“The investment in fiber, our geographic expansion, and our partnership with Macquarie mark a clear inflection point for the company,” Fox said. “And it’s all incredibly exciting and positive for our employees and for the communities and customers that we serve.”

It will take six to nine months for Cincinnati Bell to complete the transition to its new altafiber name. The branding will not impact other Cincinnati Bell subsidiaries, Hawaiian Telcom and CBTS, an IT services firm. It will continue to engage in community activism through the Bell Charitable Foundation, a recently announced “platform for corporate giving” that will focus on economic, environmental, social, technology and health initiatives.

“We are proud of the Cincinnati Bell name, and it will always be a part of our history,” Fox said. “We are still the local hometown company, with 2,000 employees across Greater Cincinnati.”