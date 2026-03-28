Chilli’s Wings & Fish expands to Hamilton

Chilli’s co-owner Ali Iqtaifan, of Springboro, told Journal-News he and Fateh Dahadha bought a Chilli’s Wings & Rings location in Dayton in 2021 and changed its name to Chilli’s Wings & Fish in 2025. They opened a second Chilli’s Wings & Fish location in Kettering at the end of January.

Explore New Hamilton cafe Early Berds focuses on classic American cuisine with a healthy twist

Iqtaifan Enterprises purchased the building for $415,000 on Nov. 12, according to Butler County Auditor’s Office records.

Iqtaifan said the Hamilton location should be open by June or July.

“They have a lot of companies in Hamilton, so I’m very sure we’re going to have a very good lunch (crowd),” he said.

Chilli’s Wings & Fish serves a variety of chicken and seafood dishes, including multiple styles of wings, chicken dinners, tenders, gizzards and livers.

Seafood options span several types of fish along with shrimp in regular, jumbo, grilled and specialty varieties. A grilled seafood platter and a build‑your‑own combo allow for mixed protein choices.

Explore StreetSpark adds four new murals across Hamilton

Salads include house, Greek and Caesar and can be ordered with added protein. Sandwiches and subs feature Philly‑style options, chicken and fish sandwiches, burgers and a gyro.

The menu at Chilli’s also includes side dishes such as onion rings, okra, fries, coleslaw, fried pickles, greens and rice.

Iqtaifan said hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. He said he expects to hire at least 10 to 12 full or part-time employees for the new location.