Buc-ee’s in Ohio: April 2026 opening still on track, liquor permit approved

The city has a total of more than 20 gas stations.

The proposed moratorium would not affect any previously approved gas stations or those currently under construction, and it would not prohibit current gas stations from completing facility upgrades.

“This moratorium would dovetail nicely on the code rewrite process that we’re going to be undertaking shortly, so it will allow us to tune up our zoning code to make sure we are locating these facilities in the appropriate manner,” said City Planner Aaron Sorrell.

Meanwhile, the new Buc-ee’s travel station, the Texas-based company’s first location in Ohio, is another step closer to opening as it recently got approval for its liquor permit.

Council voted unanimously and without objection to approve the liquor permit request for the up-and-coming mega store at 8000 State Route 235.

Buc-ee’s typically offers beer and wine products, excluding hard spirits, at its locations, according to the business’ Yelp page.

Construction has been ongoing at the northeast Huber Heights site and the store took shape this summer, becoming more recognizable with the installation of customary entryway designs and star emblems on the building’s exterior, evoking the feel of Buc-ee’s stores in other areas of the country.

Within the past few weeks, canopies for the station’s 120 gas pumps were installed.

Crucial roadway improvements were also completed, including street widening and the installation of two additional northbound lanes on the Interstate 70 ramp and Ohio State Route 235.

The Huber Heights store remains on track for an April 2026 opening, Buc-ee’s officials confirmed to the Dayton Daily New this week.

To the southwest, at 4949 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights, a new Wawa fueling center is set to open later this month.

The newly-constructed gas station is situated on the northwest corner of Old Troy Pike and Chambersburg Road.