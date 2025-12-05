Buc-ee’s in Ohio: April 2026 opening still on track, liquor permit approved

Huber Heights will consider 12-month freeze on additional fueling stations coming to city.
The first Buc-ee's in Ohio is another step closer to opening. Huber Heights council has voted to approve a liquor permit for the business, which is being built on Ohio 235. Company officials say the store will open in April. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF

The first Buc-ee's in Ohio is another step closer to opening. Huber Heights council has voted to approve a liquor permit for the business, which is being built on Ohio 235. Company officials say the store will open in April. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF
Business
By
1 hour ago
X

As the city of Huber Heights awaits the grand opening of new gas stations Buc-ee’s and Wawa, council will vote next week on a proposed 12-month moratorium to temporarily prevent the development of additional fueling stations in the city.

A moratorium would allow the city time to consider land use regulations and guidelines for future gas station development while a new zoning code is drafted, officials said during a recent council work session.

The city has a total of more than 20 gas stations.

The proposed moratorium would not affect any previously approved gas stations or those currently under construction, and it would not prohibit current gas stations from completing facility upgrades.

“This moratorium would dovetail nicely on the code rewrite process that we’re going to be undertaking shortly, so it will allow us to tune up our zoning code to make sure we are locating these facilities in the appropriate manner,” said City Planner Aaron Sorrell.

The first Buc-ee's in Ohio is another step closer to opening. Huber Heights council has voted to approve a liquor permit for the business, which is being built on Ohio 235. Company officials say the store will open in April. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF

icon to expand image

Meanwhile, the new Buc-ee’s travel station, the Texas-based company’s first location in Ohio, is another step closer to opening as it recently got approval for its liquor permit.

Council voted unanimously and without objection to approve the liquor permit request for the up-and-coming mega store at 8000 State Route 235.

Buc-ee’s typically offers beer and wine products, excluding hard spirits, at its locations, according to the business’ Yelp page.

Construction has been ongoing at the northeast Huber Heights site and the store took shape this summer, becoming more recognizable with the installation of customary entryway designs and star emblems on the building’s exterior, evoking the feel of Buc-ee’s stores in other areas of the country.

Within the past few weeks, canopies for the station’s 120 gas pumps were installed.

Roadway improvements have been completed near the Buc-ee's location on Ohio 235 in Huber Heights, including street widening and installation of two additional northbound lanes on the Interstate 70 ramp and Ohio 235. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF

icon to expand image

Crucial roadway improvements were also completed, including street widening and the installation of two additional northbound lanes on the Interstate 70 ramp and Ohio State Route 235.

The Huber Heights store remains on track for an April 2026 opening, Buc-ee’s officials confirmed to the Dayton Daily New this week.

To the southwest, at 4949 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights, a new Wawa fueling center is set to open later this month.

The newly-constructed gas station is situated on the northwest corner of Old Troy Pike and Chambersburg Road.

In Other News
1
Men’s boutique store Crafted pops up in Hamilton
2
Engineering firm to add jobs, relocate to Warren County
3
All Dolly’s locations in Dayton and Cincinnati to close, Big Boy...
4
Resurgence of independent bookstores: Comeback fueled by community...
5
New metaphysical shop opens near south end of Middletown

About the Author

Aimee covers issues in northern Montgomery County communities, including Huber Heights, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Butler Twp., Brookville, and more. She studied journalism at Bowling Green State University, and has been a staff writer for Dayton Daily News since 2021.