Area hospitals ranked among the best in Ohio: See where they landed

Premier Health’s Miami Valley Hospital was named the ninth best hospital in Ohio and ranked first in the Dayton region in new rankings released by U.S. News and World Report.

Other Dayton-area hospitals were ranked high performing in different procedures and conditions, including in hospital systems for Kettering Health and Mercy Health. Cleveland Clinic was ranked the best hospital in Ohio, also making the national list of U.S. News 2023-2024 Best Hospitals Honor Roll.

“Premier Health is committed to quality patient care and improving the health of the communities we serve,” said Michael Riordan, president and CEO of Premier Health. “This acknowledgement from U.S. News and World Report demonstrates that our team of physicians, providers, nurses, clinical and support professionals excel in providing patient care at our hospitals each and every day. They inspire us all.”

Miami Valley Hospital’s ranking includes Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood and Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville. The hospital was ranked high-performing in 10 areas of care: heart failure; heart attack; colon cancer surgery; hip replacement; knee replacement; diabetes; prostate cancer surgery; leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma; maternity care (uncomplicated pregnancy); and stroke.

In addition, Premier Health’s Atrium Medical Center received a high-performing designation for heart attack and stroke, while Upper Valley Medical Center received a high-performing designation for maternity care (uncomplicated pregnancy).

Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati was also ranked among the top 10 hospitals in Ohio, and it was named high performing in one specialty and 10 procedures and/or conditions. Christ Hospital in Cincinnati was named third best hospital in Ohio, was nationally ranking in one specialty, and named high performing in four specialties and 12 procedures and/or conditions.

Kettering Health

Kettering Health had four hospitals named as high performing hospitals with Kettering Health Main Campus receiving the most ratings.

Kettering Health Main Campus earned high performing ratings for the following procedures and conditions: aortic valve surgery, colon cancer surgery, heart bypass surgery, hip replacement, knee replacement, and stroke.

Three other Kettering Health medical centers were also named as high performing for the following conditions or procedures:

Hip replacement – Kettering Health Miamisburg

Knee replacement – Kettering Health Dayton and Kettering Health Miamisburg

Stroke – Soin Medical Center

“Receiving this recognition affirms our employees’ commitment to our patients’ best health,” said Brenda Kuhn, chief clinical officer at Kettering Health. “We remain dedicated to raising our standards of care and achieving patient-focused outcomes, resulting in superior healthcare.”

Mercy Health

Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center in Springfield was rated a high performing hospital in three conditions, including in heart attacks, heart failure, and stroke.

Jewish Hospital-Mercy Health in Cincinnati was rated high performing in four adult procedures and conditions, including heart failure; leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma; stroke; and knee replacement.

Mercy Health-Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati was rated high performing in four adult procedures and conditions, including heart attacks, heart failure, diabetes, and stroke.

Mercy Health-Clermont Hospital in Batavia was rated high performing in heart failure.

U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions.

“For 34 years, U.S. News has provided data-informed rankings to help patients and their doctors find the best hospital to treat their illness or condition,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “Fewer than half of evaluated hospitals earned any High Performing rating. Hospitals that are High Performing have excelled in providing high quality care in specific procedures and/or conditions.”

To address varying needs for patients, U.S. News offers rankings and ratings in three dozen different health care services, including cancer care, orthopedics, heart bypass surgery, and more.