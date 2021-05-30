Amazon hiring at Cincinnati airport after more flights added from CVG

Amazon Air has been building a 798,000-square-foot sorting center at CVG. The hub, which is on the south side of the airport campus, will open later this year.

Amazon Air photo

All Amazon employees at the site, full-or part-time, receive a $17.50 hourly minimum wage and benefits that start on the first day of employment, as well as a sign-on bonus up to $2,000, according to Amazon.

“Our employees are the heart and soul of our operations and we’re thrilled to start hiring at our state-of-the-art facility,” Mike Flannery, director of regional operations for Amazon Air, said in a release from Amazon. “Amazon creates great jobs that provide industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits that start on day one, in a safe, innovative work environment where people can grow their careers.”

Amazon said it built a ramp for aircraft parking, vehicle parking lots and a sortation building, as well as “improvements” to local roads.

This project involves a total estimated $1.5 billion investment in the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region.

The hiring announcement was the latest activity for the airport. Southwest Airlines said recently it is adding new nonstop service between CVG and Sarasota, Florida and Fort Myers, Florida on Saturdays beginning June 12.

Southwest is also increasing frequency to Orlando from seven to eight weekly departures as well as Tampa from one to two times on Saturdays.

These new destinations and increased frequencies follow the addition of new nonstop service to Houston in November 2020. Southwest will now serve nine nonstop destinations on a year-round or seasonal basis, including Baltimore/Washington, Chicago Midway, Denver, Houston, Orlando, Phoenix and Tampa.