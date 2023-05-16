All8Up pizzeria in Hamilton on pace for June 1 reopening

The expansion is due to the growth of Hamilton and the expected continual growth of Spooky Nook events and activities. Spooky Nook is the 1.2 million-square-foot complex on nearby North B Street that features a hotel, conference center, and the country’s largest indoor sports complex. The complex is now consistently seeing thousands of visitors over the course of a weekend.

Before the temporary closure, Baker told the Journal-News, “We’re really trying to think 10 years down the road and really what’s going to happen with Spooky over the years.”

Baker said he’d limit the menu during the construction closure to small and large pizzas with just a handful of topping options, but people are expected to get the first taste of All8Up barbecue and brisket-topped pizzas.

The pizzeria’s building has two addresses ― 21 and 23 N. Third St. ― though the restaurant previously occupied 23 N. Third St. with the exception of the occasional large gathering, which required the use of 21 N. Third St. With the expansion of the kitchen, Baker said he can install in “a much larger pizza oven” that will increase the pizza productivity.

There will also be a dozen beers on tap, along with a selection of bottles and cans, and fountain drinks.

All8Up will incorporate the Brisketology menu when it reopens, though redundant options will be consolidated, and Baker said he believes “we’ll be able to take both of those menus and really make some awesome things.”