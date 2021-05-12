McCoy: Tecumseh grad Brubaker stymies Reds in 7-2 Pirates’ win

Brubaker, a product of the University of Akron, made one mistake and it landed on hop into the Monongahela River, a long home run by Jesse Winker in the third inning. That tied the game, 1-1, because Reds starter Jeff Hoffman wild-pitched a run home in the first inning.

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel scores as Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings waits for the throw on a double by Jesse Winker during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Winker was out trying to take third on the throw. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic

Despite his long home run and a double off Brubaker, Winker was loaded with full-blown praise for Brubaker.

“Brubaker pitched really well … again,” said Winker. “He has really good stuff, man, he’s tough. He is very, very tough.”

Reds manager David Bell also was duly impressed by Brubaker.

“He was really good,” said Bell. “You know what our offense has been able to do and he did a really good job. He located his fast ball really well. Other than Winker and Nick Senzel, who had good nights, he was able to really shut down our lineup.”

The Pirates grabbed a 3-1 lead in the fourth when Hoffman hit Ka’ai Tom with a pitch and he scored on Kevin Newman’s triple. A run-scoring single by Troy Stokes, Jr. made it 3-1. It was Stokes first career hit in his third major league game.

Ryan Hendrix took the mound for the Reds in the fifth and gave up a leadoff walk to Bryan Reynolds and he scored from first on a double by Phillip Evans to make it 4-1.

Some bad base-running by Winker in the eighth interrupted a possible rally. Senzel opened the inning with a single that ricocheted off the first base bag into right field, his third hit.

Winker drove one into the left field gap and Senzel ran through a stop sign at third base and scored. But Winker was caught trying to take third and was out by the distance between PNC Park to the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

End of rally.

“It was just a really, really, really bad play by me,” said Winker. “It’s inexcusable. I can’t take it back now. If I’m put in that situation again, I don’t know how many times, I’d stay at second. It was just overly aggressive in a time when it wasn’t necessary.

“I know the old adage in baseball that you don’t make the first and third outs at third base,” he added. “And that’s especially when you are down two in the eighth inning. Just a bad baseball play by me.”

The Pirates added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth against former teammate Carson Fulmer. Tom singled and scored on a double by Stokes, his second major league hit, and it was 5-2.

They doubled their insurance policy when Adam Frazier, owner of a 12-game hitting streak, crushed a two-run home run off Sean Doolittle, upping the ante to 7-2. It was Frazier’s first home run of the season … and Pittsburgh’s first win over the Reds in nine games.

The Reds had eight hits, six by the first two batters in the order, three each by Senzel and Winker.

Since moving into the leadoff spot, Senzel has been Senzational and Winker, batting behind him, is most appreciative.

“He looks great at the plate and he looks great at second base, making some unbelievable plays,” said Winker. “Honestly, he is one of the best athletes I’ve ever played with. He is an unbelievable talent. It has been a ton of fun hitting behind him. He is a great at bat, hits the ball hard, his line drives all over the field.”

Pitcher Amir Garrett was not available. He began serving his five-game suspension, reduced from the original seven games on his appeal.