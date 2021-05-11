Breaking: Amazon announces new 630,000-square-foot Union distribution center

In addition to a $15 starting wage — for all workers, whether full-time, part-time, temporary, or seasonal — the company offers employees comprehensive benefits including full health insurance, such as prescription drug, dental, and vision coverage.

“We are thrilled that Amazon will be joining those ranks by locating its new fulfillment center here,” said Union Mayor Michael O’Callaghan. “We welcome Amazon as our new neighbor and look forward to the creation of jobs that Amazon will bring for members of our community and the surrounding areas.”

“Amazon’s latest investment in Ohio demonstrates the company’s continued confidence in the value proposition Ohio has to offer, in particular our outstanding talent pool and the inherent supply-chain advantages of this state,” said JobsOhio president and Chief Executive J.P. Nauseef. “This cutting-edge facility near Dayton will play an essential role in moving products throughout the multi-state region while creating 1,500 new jobs for Ohioans who will have healthcare and additional benefits on day one.”

Amazon today has fulfillment and sortation centers in Akron, Etna, Euclid, Lockbourne, North Randall, Monroe, Obtez, Rossford, Twinsburg, and West Jefferson.

The story will be updated.