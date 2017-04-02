Photos: Trump protesters march to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach

Protester Valerie Vrmeulen, Lake Worth, shouts during a peaceful protest outside the gates of Mar-a-Lago Saturday night. President Donald Trump was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm...

Protester Valerie Vrmeulen, Lake Worth, shouts during a peaceful protest outside the gates of Mar-a-Lago Saturday night. President Donald Trump was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm...Allen Eyestone

Palm Beach County Sheriff officers defend the backgate to Mar-a-Lago as protesters made their way onto Palm Beach island to protest against President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen Eyestone...

Palm Beach County Sheriff officers defend the backgate to Mar-a-Lago as protesters made their way onto Palm Beach island to protest against President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen Eyestone...Allen Eyestone

Protesters against President Donald Trump marched to the back gate of Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. Fireworks light...

Protesters against President Donald Trump marched to the back gate of Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. Fireworks light...Allen Eyestone

Trump supporters greet anti-Trump protesters after the march on the bridge at Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago...

Trump supporters greet anti-Trump protesters after the march on the bridge at Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago...Michael Ares

Protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...

Protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...Allen Eyestone

Members of the Palm Beach County Sheriff Office S.W.A.T. use an armored vehicle to shield the back gate of Mar-a-Lago as protesters marched to President Donald Trump's winter home where he was attending the Red...

Members of the Palm Beach County Sheriff Office S.W.A.T. use an armored vehicle to shield the back gate of Mar-a-Lago as protesters marched to President Donald Trump's winter home where he was attending the Red...Allen Eyestone

Protesters against President Donald Trump cross the bridge into Palm Beach on Southern Boulevard on February 4, 2017. (Allen Eyestone / The Palm Beach Post)

Protesters against President Donald Trump cross the bridge into Palm Beach on Southern Boulevard on February 4, 2017. (Allen Eyestone / The Palm Beach Post)Allen Eyestone

Protesters against President Donald Trump cross the bridge into Palm Beach on Southern Boulevard on February 4, 2017. (Allen Eyestone / The Palm Beach Post)

Protesters against President Donald Trump cross the bridge into Palm Beach on Southern Boulevard on February 4, 2017. (Allen Eyestone / The Palm Beach Post)Allen Eyestone

Protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...

Protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...Allen Eyestone

Protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...

Protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...Allen Eyestone

Palm Beach County Sheriff officers defend the back gate to Mar-a-Lago as protesters made their way onto Palm Beach island to protest against President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen Eyestone...

Palm Beach County Sheriff officers defend the back gate to Mar-a-Lago as protesters made their way onto Palm Beach island to protest against President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen Eyestone...Allen Eyestone

Palm Beach County Sheriff officers defend the back gate to Mar-a-Lago as protesters made their way onto Palm Beach island to protest against President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen Eyestone...

Palm Beach County Sheriff officers defend the back gate to Mar-a-Lago as protesters made their way onto Palm Beach island to protest against President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen Eyestone...Allen Eyestone

Meryem Talmor, West Palm Beach, watches protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House...

Meryem Talmor, West Palm Beach, watches protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House...Allen Eyestone

Protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...

Protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...Allen Eyestone

Protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...

Protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...Allen Eyestone

Protesters against President Donald Trump marched peacefully to the back gate of Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...

Protesters against President Donald Trump marched peacefully to the back gate of Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...Allen Eyestone

Protesters meet in front of Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Michael Ares / The Palm...

Protesters meet in front of Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Michael Ares / The Palm...Michael Ares

A man protests in front of Trump Plaza holding a sign of President Donald Trump holding a knife and the head of the Statue of Liberty with the quote "America First" in West Palm Beach as the President and his wife...

A man protests in front of Trump Plaza holding a sign of President Donald Trump holding a knife and the head of the Statue of Liberty with the quote "America First" in West Palm Beach as the President and his wife...Michael Ares

Ricardo Artalejo of Miami protests in front of Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach as the President and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Michael Ares...

Ricardo Artalejo of Miami protests in front of Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach as the President and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Michael Ares...Michael Ares

Rabbi Barry Silver speaks to protesters gathering outside Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday Feb. 4...

Rabbi Barry Silver speaks to protesters gathering outside Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday Feb. 4...Michael Ares

Protesters push a casket representing the "Death of Democracy" down Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday...

Protesters push a casket representing the "Death of Democracy" down Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday...Michael Ares

Protesters push a casket representing the "Death of Democracy" down Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday...

Protesters push a casket representing the "Death of Democracy" down Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday...Michael Ares

Protesters march down Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Michael Ares / The Palm Beach...

Protesters march down Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Michael Ares / The Palm Beach...Michael Ares

Protesters march down Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Michael Ares / The Palm Beach...

Protesters march down Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Michael Ares / The Palm Beach...Michael Ares

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump traveled to their Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach to attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball on Feb. 4, 2017.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump traveled to their Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach to attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball on Feb. 4, 2017.

Photos: President Trump, first lady attend Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Bonnie McElveen-Hunter is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Bonnie McElveen-Hunter is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Kathryn Vecellio is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Kathryn Vecellio is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Herme de Wyman Miro is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Herme de Wyman Miro is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Paula Butler is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Paula Butler is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Veronica Atkins is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Veronica Atkins is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Lady Henrietta Spencer-Churchill is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Lady Henrietta Spencer-Churchill is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Hilary Geary Ross and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross walk into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Hilary Geary Ross and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross walk into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Irvin and Robin Saltzman arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Irvin and Robin Saltzman arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Alexis Mercentes and Jasmine Horowitz arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Alexis Mercentes and Jasmine Horowitz arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Mary and Mark Freitas arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Mary and Mark Freitas arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

U.S. Congresswoman Lois Frankel and Jack Frost arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

U.S. Congresswoman Lois Frankel and Jack Frost arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

U.S. Congressman Brian Mast arrives at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

U.S. Congressman Brian Mast arrives at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Lois Pope, left, is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Lois Pope, left, is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Terry and Joe Mendoza arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Terry and Joe Mendoza arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Judi Richards and Carla Mann walk the red carpet at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Judi Richards and Carla Mann walk the red carpet at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Guests arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Guests arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Irene Athans and Gen. Carter Clarke arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Irene Athans and Gen. Carter Clarke arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Douglas Jencks and Carolyn Jeager arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Douglas Jencks and Carolyn Jeager arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Donald and Renee Scott walk into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.

Donald and Renee Scott walk into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy

Photos: 69th annual Directors Guild of America Awards show

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actors Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone speak onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actors Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone speak onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Actors Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone present the Feature Film Nomination Plaque for ?La La Land? to director Damien Chazelle onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Actors Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone present the Feature Film Nomination Plaque for ?La La Land? to director Damien Chazelle onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Actors Nicole Kidman and Sunny Pawar present the Feature Film Nomination Plaque for “Lion” to director Garth Davis onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Actors Nicole Kidman and Sunny Pawar present the Feature Film Nomination Plaque for “Lion” to director Garth Davis onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actress Kerry Washington onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actress Kerry Washington onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Tina Mabry accepts the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs for 2016 award for 'An American Girl Story - Melody 1963: Love Has to Win' onstage during...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Tina Mabry accepts the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs for 2016 award for 'An American Girl Story - Melody 1963: Love Has to Win' onstage during...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actress Mandy Moore and actor Milo Ventimiglia onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills,...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actress Mandy Moore and actor Milo Ventimiglia onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills,...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Director Becky Martin accepts the plaque for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series for the 'Veep' episode 'Inauguration' from actors Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Director Becky Martin accepts the plaque for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series for the 'Veep' episode 'Inauguration' from actors Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actors Sarah Paulson (L) and Cuba Gooding Jr. onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actors Sarah Paulson (L) and Cuba Gooding Jr. onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Derek Cianfrance accepts the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials for 2016 plaque from actress America Ferrera onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Derek Cianfrance accepts the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials for 2016 plaque from actress America Ferrera onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Actors Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders and Alex R. Hibbert onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Actors Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders and Alex R. Hibbert onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actresses Jane Lynch (L) and Anna Chlumsky speak onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actresses Jane Lynch (L) and Anna Chlumsky speak onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actress Anna Chlumsky speaks onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actress Anna Chlumsky speaks onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Garth Davis accepts the First-Time Feature Film Plaque for “Lion” onstage from director John Singleton during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Garth Davis accepts the First-Time Feature Film Plaque for “Lion” onstage from director John Singleton during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Marie Cantin (L) accepts the Frank Capra Achievement Award from producer Gale Anne Hurd onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Marie Cantin (L) accepts the Frank Capra Achievement Award from producer Gale Anne Hurd onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actors Tony Hale and Kevin Nealon onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actors Tony Hale and Kevin Nealon onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Glenn Weiss accepts the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials for 2016 for 'The 70th Annual Tony Awards' from actor Kevin Nealon onstage...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Glenn Weiss accepts the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials for 2016 for 'The 70th Annual Tony Awards' from actor Kevin Nealon onstage...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: DGA President Paris Barclay onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: DGA President Paris Barclay onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Marie Cantin accepts the Frank Capra Achievement Award onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Marie Cantin accepts the Frank Capra Achievement Award onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Glenn Weiss recives the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials for 2016 award for 'The 70th Annual Tony Awards' onstage during the 69th Annual...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Glenn Weiss recives the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials for 2016 award for 'The 70th Annual Tony Awards' onstage during the 69th Annual...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actress Christine Lahti onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actress Christine Lahti onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Barry Jenkins, accepts the Feature Film Nomination Plaque for “Moonlight" onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Barry Jenkins, accepts the Feature Film Nomination Plaque for “Moonlight" onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Ezra Edelman accepts the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary for 2016 award for 'O.J.: Made in America' onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Ezra Edelman accepts the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary for 2016 award for 'O.J.: Made in America' onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Kenneth Lonergan (L) accepts the Feature Film Nomination Plaque for “Manchester By the Sea” from actor Casey Affleck onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Kenneth Lonergan (L) accepts the Feature Film Nomination Plaque for “Manchester By the Sea” from actor Casey Affleck onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Thomas Schlamme accepts the Robert B. Aldrich Award onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Thomas Schlamme accepts the Robert B. Aldrich Award onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly...Alberto E. Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director J. Rupert Thompson accepts the Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs for 2016 for 'American Grit, “The Finale - Over the Falls” ', onstage during...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director J. Rupert Thompson accepts the Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs for 2016 for 'American Grit, “The Finale - Over the Falls” ', onstage during...Alberto E. Rodriguez

Directors walk the red carpet at the Directors Guild of America Awards Saturday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Directors walk the red carpet at the Directors Guild of America Awards Saturday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Photos: 10 images of Groundhog Day celebrations in southwest Ohio

Ivy, the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery's resident groundhog, emerged on Groundhog Day, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2010. She didn't see her shadow, predicting an early spring as legend has it. CHRIS STEWART / STAFF

Ivy, the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery's resident groundhog, emerged on Groundhog Day, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2010. She didn't see her shadow, predicting an early spring as legend has it. CHRIS STEWART / STAFFChris Stewart/Chris Stewart

Rosie, the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery's prognosticating groundhog, left her burrow Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016, and saw her shadow forecasting six more weeks of winter. At left is Mark Mazzei, curator of live animals...

Rosie, the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery's prognosticating groundhog, left her burrow Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016, and saw her shadow forecasting six more weeks of winter. At left is Mark Mazzei, curator of live animals...Lisa Powell

Rosie the groundhog predicted the onset of an early spring after not seeing her shadow during Groundhog Day festivities at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013. BARBARA J. PERENIC...

Rosie the groundhog predicted the onset of an early spring after not seeing her shadow during Groundhog Day festivities at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013. BARBARA J. PERENIC...Barbara Perenic/Springfield News-Sun

Rosie the groundhog predicted the onset of an early spring after not seeing her shadow during Groundhog Day festivities at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013. BARBARA J. PERENIC...

Rosie the groundhog predicted the onset of an early spring after not seeing her shadow during Groundhog Day festivities at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013. BARBARA J. PERENIC...Barbara Perenic/Springfield News-Sun

Rosie the groundhog predicted the onset of an early spring after not seeing her shadow during Groundhog Day festivities at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013. BARBARA J. PERENIC...

Rosie the groundhog predicted the onset of an early spring after not seeing her shadow during Groundhog Day festivities at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013. BARBARA J. PERENIC...Barbara Perenic/Springfield News-Sun

Rosie the groundhog predicted the onset of an early spring after not seeing her shadow during Groundhog Day festivities at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013. BARBARA J. PERENIC...

Rosie the groundhog predicted the onset of an early spring after not seeing her shadow during Groundhog Day festivities at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013. BARBARA J. PERENIC...Barbara Perenic/Springfield News-Sun

Rosie the groundhog predicted the onset of an early spring after not seeing her shadow during Groundhog Day festivities at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013. BARBARA J. PERENIC...

Rosie the groundhog predicted the onset of an early spring after not seeing her shadow during Groundhog Day festivities at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013. BARBARA J. PERENIC...Barbara Perenic/Springfield News-Sun

Rosie the groundhog was reluctant to come out of her cabin IN 2012, despite coaxing from Mark Meister, left, president and CEO of the Dayton Society of Natural History, and Boonshoft Museum of Discovery animal keeper...

Rosie the groundhog was reluctant to come out of her cabin IN 2012, despite coaxing from Mark Meister, left, president and CEO of the Dayton Society of Natural History, and Boonshoft Museum of Discovery animal keeper...Chris Stewart/Chris Stewart

Emily Howbert, 7, of Kettering peers at "Rosie," the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery's groundhog. "Rosie" saw her shadow during the 2015 annual museum event and predicted six more weeks of winter. A groundhog has...

Emily Howbert, 7, of Kettering peers at "Rosie," the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery's groundhog. "Rosie" saw her shadow during the 2015 annual museum event and predicted six more weeks of winter. A groundhog has...Lisa Powell

Kindergartners Hailie Peters, left, and Addison Sandlin sing a song about groundhogs to the tune of "I'm a Little Teapot" during Ridgeway Elementary's Groundhog Day celebration in Hamilton on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2011...

Kindergartners Hailie Peters, left, and Addison Sandlin sing a song about groundhogs to the tune of "I'm a Little Teapot" during Ridgeway Elementary's Groundhog Day celebration in Hamilton on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2011...Samantha Grier

Photos: Celebs who support Falcons, Patriots

Kevin C. Cox

Al Messerschmidt

Robin Marchant

Sarah Kerver

Kevin Winter

Pascal Le Segretain

Streeter Lecka

Scott Legato

Streeter Lecka

Gabriel Olsen

Astrid Stawiarz

Eric Francis

Scott Cunningham

Jim Rogash

Kevin Winter

Neilson Barnard

Frazer Harrison

Nigel Waldron

Pascal Le Segretain

Rob Carr

Tim Warner

Fernanda Calfat

Suhaimi Abdullah

Mike Windle

Frazer Harrison

Photos: Miss France Iris Mittenaere crowned Miss Universe

Iris Mittenaere of France is crowned the new Miss Universe 2016 by 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach in coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines....

Iris Mittenaere of France is crowned the new Miss Universe 2016 by 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach in coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines....Bullit Marquez

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, left, prepares to crown Iris Mittenaere of France shortly after being proclaimed the Miss Universe 2016 in coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay...

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, left, prepares to crown Iris Mittenaere of France shortly after being proclaimed the Miss Universe 2016 in coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay...Bullit Marquez

Iris Mittenaere of France blows kisses to the crowd after being proclaimed the Miss Universe 2016 in coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. (AP...

Iris Mittenaere of France blows kisses to the crowd after being proclaimed the Miss Universe 2016 in coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. (AP...Bullit Marquez

Iris Mittenaere of France reacts shortly after being proclaimed the new Miss Universe 2016 in coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit...

Iris Mittenaere of France reacts shortly after being proclaimed the new Miss Universe 2016 in coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit...Bullit Marquez

Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, right, of France is hugged by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach following coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines...

Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, right, of France is hugged by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach following coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines...Bullit Marquez

Iris Mittenaere, center right, of France is congratulated by fellow contestants shortly after being proclaimed the Miss Universe 2016 in coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city...

Iris Mittenaere, center right, of France is congratulated by fellow contestants shortly after being proclaimed the Miss Universe 2016 in coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city...Bullit Marquez

Raquel Pelissier of Haiti, left, prepares to congratulate Iris Mittenaere of France moments after Mittenaere was proclaimed the winner in the Miss Universe 2016 coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia...

Raquel Pelissier of Haiti, left, prepares to congratulate Iris Mittenaere of France moments after Mittenaere was proclaimed the winner in the Miss Universe 2016 coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia...Bullit Marquez

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, center, bids farewell after ending her reign as the country's third Miss Universe winner during the grand coronation for the new Miss Universe Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall...

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, center, bids farewell after ending her reign as the country's third Miss Universe winner during the grand coronation for the new Miss Universe Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall...Bullit Marquez

Andrea Tovar of Colombia, left, Iris Mittenaere of France, center, and Raquel Pelissier of Haiti, pose shortly after being declared the top three finalists in the Miss Universe 2016 coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017...

Andrea Tovar of Colombia, left, Iris Mittenaere of France, center, and Raquel Pelissier of Haiti, pose shortly after being declared the top three finalists in the Miss Universe 2016 coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017...Bullit Marquez

Miss France Iris Mittenaere expounds on her answer during the question-and-answer portion of the Miss Universe 2016 competition Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila...

Miss France Iris Mittenaere expounds on her answer during the question-and-answer portion of the Miss Universe 2016 competition Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila...Bullit Marquez

Miss Universe 2016 contestants pose after making it to the top 9 in the Miss Universe 2016 coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. From left, Maxine...

Miss Universe 2016 contestants pose after making it to the top 9 in the Miss Universe 2016 coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. From left, Maxine...Bullit Marquez

Iris Mittenaere of France poses shortly after making it to the top 9 in the Miss Universe 2016 coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. Mittenaere...

Iris Mittenaere of France poses shortly after making it to the top 9 in the Miss Universe 2016 coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. Mittenaere...Bullit Marquez

Iris Mittenaere of France poses shortly after making it to the top 9 in the Miss Universe 2016 coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. Mittenaere...

Iris Mittenaere of France poses shortly after making it to the top 9 in the Miss Universe 2016 coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. Mittenaere...Bullit Marquez

Deshauna Barber of the United States gestures with a Number 1 sign shortly after being the first to make it to the top 9 in the Miss Universe 2016 coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban...

Deshauna Barber of the United States gestures with a Number 1 sign shortly after being the first to make it to the top 9 in the Miss Universe 2016 coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban...Bullit Marquez

Miss Universe Top 13 contestants parade in their swimsuits during the beauty pageant's competition Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. Iris Mittenaere...

Miss Universe Top 13 contestants parade in their swimsuits during the beauty pageant's competition Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. Iris Mittenaere...Bullit Marquez

Photos: Protesters rally, travelers detained after Trump signs immigration ban

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors hold signs during a protest against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump singed the controversial...

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors hold signs during a protest against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump singed the controversial...Stephanie Keith

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors hold signs during a protest against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump singed the controversial...

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors hold signs during a protest against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump singed the controversial...Stephanie Keith

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a protest against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump singed the controversial...

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a protest against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump singed the controversial...Stephanie Keith

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a protest against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump singed the controversial...

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a protest against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump singed the controversial...Stephanie Keith

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a protest against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump singed the controversial...

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a protest against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump singed the controversial...Stephanie Keith

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a protest against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump singed the controversial...

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a protest against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump singed the controversial...Stephanie Keith

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...Stephanie Keith

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...Stephanie Keith

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...Stephanie Keith

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Actress Cynthia Nixon joins protestors rallying against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed...

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Actress Cynthia Nixon joins protestors rallying against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed...Stephanie Keith

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...Stephanie Keith

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...Stephanie Keith

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...Stephanie Keith

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...Stephanie Keith

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...Stephanie Keith

Photos: Women march around the world

Participants attend the Women's March on Washington on Independence Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing on the National Mall for...

Participants attend the Women's March on Washington on Independence Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing on the National Mall for...Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Protesters gather on the National Mall for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Protesters gather on the National Mall for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo

Nicole Monceaux from New York City, attends the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing on the National Mall...

Nicole Monceaux from New York City, attends the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing on the National Mall...Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Protesters gather on the National Mall for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Protesters gather on the National Mall for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo

Protesters fill the streets of downtown Los Angeles as they gather for the Women's March against President Donald Trump Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place...

Protesters fill the streets of downtown Los Angeles as they gather for the Women's March against President Donald Trump Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place...Jae C. Hong

Thousands of protesters fill the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as they participate in a Women's March Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in Philadelphia. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in...

Thousands of protesters fill the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as they participate in a Women's March Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in Philadelphia. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in...Jacqueline Larma

Kate Weigel, right, of Brewer, Ma., cheers as participants start marching during a women's march in New York, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington...

Kate Weigel, right, of Brewer, Ma., cheers as participants start marching during a women's march in New York, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington...Mary Altaffer

New York City police officers lead the demonstrators as they march across 42nd Street during a women's march in New York, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking...

New York City police officers lead the demonstrators as they march across 42nd Street during a women's march in New York, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking...Mary Altaffer

Jodi Evans from Los Angeles, Calif., attends the Women's March on Washington on Independence Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing...

Jodi Evans from Los Angeles, Calif., attends the Women's March on Washington on Independence Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing...Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Actresses Chelsea Handler and Charlize Theron participate in the "Women's March On Main" during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Actresses Chelsea Handler and Charlize Theron participate in the "Women's March On Main" during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)Arthur Mola

A woman holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Trump, respect migrants" during a march called by a local women's movement against U.S. President Donald Trump in Mexico City, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump became...

A woman holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Trump, respect migrants" during a march called by a local women's movement against U.S. President Donald Trump in Mexico City, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump became...Eduardo Verdugo

Images of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are carried as thousands file through the streets during the Women's March protesting the start of Donald Trump's presidency, in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017...

Images of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are carried as thousands file through the streets during the Women's March protesting the start of Donald Trump's presidency, in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017...Rick Rycroft

Activist Maura Hurley, 50, fixes a banner during the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, advocating women's rights...

Activist Maura Hurley, 50, fixes a banner during the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, advocating women's rights...Bikas Das

Activists hold a banner that reads "Women's March against Fascism" during the Women's March rally in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington...

Activists hold a banner that reads "Women's March against Fascism" during the Women's March rally in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington...Darko Vojinovic

Demonstrators take part in the Women's March on London, following the Inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Saturday Jan. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Demonstrators take part in the Women's March on London, following the Inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Saturday Jan. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)Tim Ireland

People shouts slogans during the Women's March rally in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, advocating women's rights and opposing Donald...

People shouts slogans during the Women's March rally in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, advocating women's rights and opposing Donald...Manu Fernandez

Some 200 activists of women's organizations with "Down with Trump" signs and women's rights slogans walk from the office of Prime Minister to the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in support...

Some 200 activists of women's organizations with "Down with Trump" signs and women's rights slogans walk from the office of Prime Minister to the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in support...Czarek Sokolowski

A demonstrator holds a poster outside the U.S. embassy, during a Women's March Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Lisbon. The march is part of a worldwide day of actions following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald...

A demonstrator holds a poster outside the U.S. embassy, during a Women's March Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Lisbon. The march is part of a worldwide day of actions following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald...Armando Franca

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - JANUARY 21: A demonstrator with a sign saying " More Love Less Hate " makes their way from the iamsterdam statue in front of the Rijksmuseum towards US Consulate during the Women's March...

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - JANUARY 21: A demonstrator with a sign saying " More Love Less Hate " makes their way from the iamsterdam statue in front of the Rijksmuseum towards US Consulate during the Women's March...Dean Mouhtaropoulos

BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 21: A Woman wearing a USA flag as a headscarf attends a protest for women's rights and freedom in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington in front of Brandenburger Tor on January...

BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 21: A Woman wearing a USA flag as a headscarf attends a protest for women's rights and freedom in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington in front of Brandenburger Tor on January...Steffi Loos

Photos: Donald Trump attends inauguration balls

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: A Military Color Guard presents on stage prior prior to the start of the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: A Military Color Guard presents on stage prior prior to the start of the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Tim Rushlow and his Big Band perform at the start of the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Tim Rushlow and his Big Band perform at the start of the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Singer Erin Boheme entertains the crowd at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Singer Erin Boheme entertains the crowd at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Musicians peform at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald Trump will be attending...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Musicians peform at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald Trump will be attending...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Pelican212 performs at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today as the 45th U.S. President...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Pelican212 performs at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today as the 45th U.S. President...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: The Radio City Rockettes perform at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald Trump...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: The Radio City Rockettes perform at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald Trump...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Singer Tony Orlando performs during A Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball at the National Building Museum on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Singer Tony Orlando performs during A Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball at the National Building Museum on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Piano Guys perform at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at the Washington Convention Center in Washington during the 58th presidential inauguration (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

The Piano Guys perform at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at the Washington Convention Center in Washington during the 58th presidential inauguration (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: The Rockettes perform at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today as the 45th U.S. President...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: The Rockettes perform at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today as the 45th U.S. President...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that...

President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence attend the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence attend the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump dance with their wives at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump dance with their wives at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Ivanka Trump dances with husband Jared Kurshner at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Ivanka Trump dances with husband Jared Kurshner at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump introduces first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump introduces first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was...

People take photos of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

People take photos of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump dance at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump dance at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen dance with their families on stage at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen dance with their families on stage at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention...

President Donald Trump speaks at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump speaks at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump, at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump, at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania dance with military personnel during the Salute to Armed Forces Ball for President Donald Trump at the National Building Museum in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017...

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania dance with military personnel during the Salute to Armed Forces Ball for President Donald Trump at the National Building Museum in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017...

President Donald J. Trump, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, right, are helped by Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Babot, center, as they cut a cake at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball...

President Donald J. Trump, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, right, are helped by Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Babot, center, as they cut a cake at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball...

Photos: Melania Trump's inauguration weekend looks

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first Lady-elect Melania Trump arrive at Joint Base Andrews the day before his swearing in January 19, 2017...

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first Lady-elect Melania Trump arrive at Joint Base Andrews the day before his swearing in January 19, 2017...

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) First Lady-elect Melania Trump exits the plane ahead of President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump as they arrive at Joint Base Andrews the day before his...

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) First Lady-elect Melania Trump exits the plane ahead of President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump as they arrive at Joint Base Andrews the day before his...

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first Lady-elect Melania Trump arrive at Joint Base Andrews the day before his swearing in January 19, 2017...

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first Lady-elect Melania Trump arrive at Joint Base Andrews the day before his swearing in January 19, 2017...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect of The United States Melania Trump arrive at the "Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration concert...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect of The United States Melania Trump arrive at the "Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration concert...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect of The United States Melania Trump arrive at the "Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration concert...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect of The United States Melania Trump arrive at the "Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration concert...

Vice President-elect Mike Pence, left, and his wife Karen, second from left, applaud as President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for a VIP reception and dinner with donors, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017...

Vice President-elect Mike Pence, left, and his wife Karen, second from left, applaud as President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for a VIP reception and dinner with donors, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President-elect Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect Melania Trump depart St. John's Church on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President-elect Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect Melania Trump depart St. John's Church on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President-elect Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect Melania Trump depart St. John's Church on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President-elect Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect Melania Trump depart St. John's Church on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama stand on the steps of the U.S. Capitol with First Lady Melania Trump and Michelle Obama on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama stand on the steps of the U.S. Capitol with First Lady Melania Trump and Michelle Obama on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence wave goodbye to Barack and Michelle Obama on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence wave goodbye to Barack and Michelle Obama on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk back to the U.S. Capitol after seeing off former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama on January 20, 2017 in Washington...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk back to the U.S. Capitol after seeing off former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama on January 20, 2017 in Washington...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Inaugural Luncheon in the US Capitol January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump is attending the luncheon along...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Inaugural Luncheon in the US Capitol January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump is attending the luncheon along...

First Lady Melania Trump leaves the President's Room of the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after President Trump signed his first legislation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

First Lady Melania Trump leaves the President's Room of the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after President Trump signed his first legislation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

Photos: Activists, police clash on Donald Trump's inauguration day

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters against and supporters of Donald Trump gather prior to the presidential inauguration in front of the Trump Hotel on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump is being...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters against and supporters of Donald Trump gather prior to the presidential inauguration in front of the Trump Hotel on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump is being...Tasos Katopodis

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters march dressed as mock Russians during an anti-Trump demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. President...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters march dressed as mock Russians during an anti-Trump demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. President...Mario Tama

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters dressed as mock Russians stand during an anti-Trump demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. President...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters dressed as mock Russians stand during an anti-Trump demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. President...Mario Tama

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters stand during a demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Protesters attempted to block an entrance to the inauguration ceremony. President-elect Donald...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters stand during a demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Protesters attempted to block an entrance to the inauguration ceremony. President-elect Donald...Mario Tama

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters and supporters stand at a security checkpoint leading to the National Mall for the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Today Trump is sworn...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters and supporters stand at a security checkpoint leading to the National Mall for the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Today Trump is sworn...Jessica Kourkounis

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have...Spencer Platt

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have...Spencer Platt

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump supporters walk near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump supporters walk near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world...Spencer Platt

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have...Spencer Platt

A protester shields his mouth and nose from gas fired by police during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A protester shields his mouth and nose from gas fired by police during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo

Protesters chant on the National Mall during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Protesters chant on the National Mall during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo

A protester faces off with a line of riot police during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A protester faces off with a line of riot police during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo

Police officers fire pepper spray at protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Police officers fire pepper spray at protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo

Protesters face off with police in downtown Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Protesters face off with police in downtown Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)Mark Tenally

Police prepare to launch concussion and pepper grenades during clashes with protesters in downtown Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Police prepare to launch concussion and pepper grenades during clashes with protesters in downtown Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)Mark Tenally

Police deploy smoke and pepper grenades during clashes with protesters in northwest Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Police deploy smoke and pepper grenades during clashes with protesters in northwest Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)Mark Tenally

A crowd listens to speakers during an inclusion rally Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

A crowd listens to speakers during an inclusion rally Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Darron Cummings

People take part in a protest Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Nashville, organized to combat harsh rhetoric by Donald Trump. The protesters observed 15 minutes of silence during the time Trump took the Presidential oath...

People take part in a protest Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Nashville, organized to combat harsh rhetoric by Donald Trump. The protesters observed 15 minutes of silence during the time Trump took the Presidential oath...Mark Humphrey

The Revs. Leanne Tigert, at microphone, and Gray Fitzgerald, wearing hat, lead a vigil in front of the New Hampshire Statehouse in Concord, N.H., before President Donald Trump's inauguration Friday, Jan. 20, 2017...

The Revs. Leanne Tigert, at microphone, and Gray Fitzgerald, wearing hat, lead a vigil in front of the New Hampshire Statehouse in Concord, N.H., before President Donald Trump's inauguration Friday, Jan. 20, 2017...Kathleen Ronayne

A crowd listens to speakers during an inclusion rally Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

A crowd listens to speakers during an inclusion rally Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Darron Cummings

Alyson Gurganus takes the oath to preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States during an inclusion rally Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Alyson Gurganus takes the oath to preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States during an inclusion rally Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Darron Cummings