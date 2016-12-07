PICK DATES
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the New Year's Eve in Hong Kong, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's celebrations are underway in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Fireworks explode from Auckland's Sky Tower as the new year is welcomed to New Zealand, Jan 1, 2017. (Peter Meecham/New Zealand Herald via AP)
Protesters set off fireworks during a candle light vigil calling for impeached President Park Geun-hye to step down, near the presidential house in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Even on New Year's...
Bubbles float over visitors during a New Year's Eve celebration event a Tokyo Hotel, late Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
Fire crackers explode above the Hotel Indonesia Roundabout during New Year's eve in the main business district in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
A young woman writes '2017' using a sparkler during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Nyiregyhaza, 245 kms east of Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)
Fireworks explode in front of Malaysia's landmark building, Petronas Twin Towers, during the New Year's Eve celebration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Lim Huey Teng)
Fireworks light up the sky to welcome the New Year at the Mall of Asia, the country's largest shopping mall Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 in suburban Pasay city south of Manila, Philippines. The country's notorious tradition...
Fireworks explode at the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, and surrounding skyscrapers to mark New Year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Fireworks light up the London skyline and the London Eye just after midnight on January 01, 2017 in London, England. Thousands of people line the streets of central London tonight to...
A view of the ball dropping during New Year's Eve 2017 in Times Square in New York City.
This image shows sunlight hitting Saturn’s north pole. The whole northern region of the sixth planet from the sun is bathed in sunlight in this view from late 2016, feeble as the light may be.
There are no seasons in space, but this composite image of a cosmic vista in a region called NGC 6357, evokes thoughts of a frosty winter landscape. The photo shows radiation from fiery, young stars energizing the...
This is an image of Saturn’s rarely seen moon Pandora taken by the Cassini spacecraft. It’s one of the highest-resolution views ever taken of the moon. Pandora is 52 miles across and orbits Saturn just outside the...
This image was taken by the Hubble Telescope of a galaxy named IRAS 16399-0937, over 370 million light-years from Earth. Scientists found this galaxy has a double nucleus in which both its cores are believed to...
This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image shows spiral galaxy NCG 3274 located some 20 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation of Leo (The Lion).
This is a picture taken by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station of a fiery sunset on Earth in the south Atlantic on October 27, 2016. It looks like a vast sheet of flames because the Earth’s surface...
This is an image of three frames taken by the Mast Camera (Mastcam) on the Mars rover Curiosity on Nov. 10, 2016 on the red planet. It shows purple-tinged rocks in the foreground at the rover’s late 2016 location...
This is an image from the Hubble Telescope of the southern constellation of Grus, or the Crane, a barred, spiral galaxy now named IC 5201.
This is a photo by NASA’s Expedition 50 commander Shane Kimbrough taken as the Japan Exploration Agency’s Kounotori H-II Transfer Vehicle approached the International Space Station on Dec. 12, 2016. The unmanned...
This photo of the Namib Sand Sea from space was taken by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station on March 27, 2016. ISS crews have called the view of these dunes from space one of the most spectacular...
This space photo of the Sahara Desert in western Libya was taken by the Sally Ride EarthKam on the International Space Station on October 3, 2016.
Another brilliant photo of Saturn and its rings by the Cassini Spacecraft. This image was taken with a wide-angle camera in red light on July 21, 2016 at a distance of 564,000 miles. You can see the tiny, icy moon...
The Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft lifts off from Baikonur Cosmodrome on Nov. 18, 2016 with Expedition 50 crew members onboard.
This image of the sunlit part of Jupiter and its swirling atmosphere was created by citizen scientists Alex Mai. Mai used raw images from the JunoCam aboard the Juno Mission space probe orbiting Jupiter to create...
NASA took some amazing photos of outer space, the Earth, Saturn, and more in 2016.
Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds stand under an umbrella in publicity portrait for the film "Singin' in The Rain," 1952. (Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images)
American actress Debbie Reynolds at the wheel of a parked red convertible, circa 1955. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)
Actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher cut their towering wedding cake after they were married at Liberty, N.Y., in 1955. (Photo by Bettmann / Contributor / Getty Images)
Family studio portrait of American singer/actors Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds with their daughter, Carrie Fisher, 1957. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
An amused Peter Brent (Leslie Nielsen) watches an excited Tambrey Tyree (Debbie Reynolds) as she takes in the sights and sounds of the big city in "Tammy and the Bachelor," 1957. (Photo by John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis...
Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher with their children, Todd and Carrie, 1958. (Photo by ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
In this March 6, 1959, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds boards an airliner in New York en route to Spain, where she will film a new picture. (AP Photo/John Rooney, File)
Debbie Reynolds and Michael Rennie in "Mary, Mary," 1963. (Photo by Bettmann / Contributor / Getty Images)
In this Nov. 15, 1965, file photo, Debbie Reynolds, dressed as nun for her role as a singing nun in the MGM picture of that name, practices her next scene while she watches a scene being filmed. (AP Photo, File)
Actress Debbie Reynolds putting her handprints, footprints, and autograph in cement in the patio of the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in 1965. She was the 148th film celebrity to be honored in this manner...
In this Sept. 8, 1982, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds poses on a grand piano at a New York restaurant, as she promotes the revival of the hit musical "The Unsinkable Molly Brown." (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler...
In this March 8, 1983, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds returns for a curtain call after a performance of "Woman of the Year" at New York's Palace Theatre. (AP Photo/Kaye, File)
In this Feb. 15, 1984, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds appears at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremonies in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Wally Fong, File)
"Will and Grace," "Marry Me a Little," Episode 8: Debbie Reynolds as Bobbi Adler and Neil Vipond as Julius, 2002. (Photo by NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
In this July 2, 2010, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds arrives at The Greenbrier for the gala opening of the Casino Club in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (AP Photo/Jeff Gentner, File)
This Oct. 14, 2011, file photo shows actress Debbie Reynolds posing for a portrait in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
In this Sept. 10, 2011, file photo, Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Actress and writer Carrie Fisher; her mother, Debbie Reynolds; and daughter Billie Lourd arrive at Debbie Reynolds' Hollywood Memorabilia Exhibit Reception on June 7, 2011, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by...
In this May 21, 2013, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Actresses Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
This image made from video recorded from a passing car shows an explosion ripping through the San Pablito fireworks' market in Tultepec, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Sirens wailed and a heavy scent of gunpowder...
This image made from video recorded from a passing car shows an explosion ripping through the San Pablito fireworks' market in Tultepec, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Sirens wailed and a heavy scent of gunpowder...
This image made from video provided by APTN, shows a view from a drone of smoke billowing from the San Pablito Market, where an explosion ripped through a fireworks market in Tultepec, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20,...
A boy takes his helmet off as he pauses while working at the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped...
Firefighters and rescue workers comb through ashes and rubble at the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s...
Firefighters and rescue workers walk through the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s...
A Mexico State policeman looks through the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s...
Local policemen walk through the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s best-known...
Firefighters and local residents work at the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s...
A fireman sprays water at the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s best-known fireworks market where...
A man walks through the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s best-known fireworks...
COLUMBUS, OHIO - DECEMBER 16: Former astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn lies in repose, under a United States Marine honor guard, in the Rotunda of the Ohio Statehouse December 16, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn...
COLUMBUS, OHIO - DECEMBER 16: Former astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn lies in repose, under a United States Marine honor guard, in the Rotunda of the Ohio Statehouse December 16, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn...
COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 16: In this handout provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), former astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn lies in repose, under a United States Marine honor guard...
COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 16: In this handout provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Annie Glenn, widow of former astronaut and Senator John Glenn, pays her respects to her late husband...
Marines escort the casket of John Glenn out of the Ohio Statehouse during his funeral procession, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. The famed astronaut died Dec. 8 at age 95. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Sager won numerous awards, including the Jimmy V Perseverance Award at the 2016 ESPYs. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Sager was just a year out of college when he rushed onto the field at Atlanta Stadium with a microphone in his hand (and wearing a white overcoat) and arrived at home plate at the same moment as Hank Aaron after...
Craig Sager of TNT is seen on the court before a game between the Chicago Bulls and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the United Center on March 5, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Craig Sager of TNT jokes with Chicago Bulls mascot Benny during a break in a game on March 5, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
NBA Hall of Fame member and TNT colleague Charles Barkley left, bumps fists with sportscaster Craig Sager after visiting Sager on Aug. 30, 2016, at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Sager underwent his third...
Sager's tie collection is estimated at over 1,000 ties. (AJC/Brant Sanderlin, bsanderlin@ajc.com)
TNT sideline reporter Craig Sager considers outfits from his wardrobe. (AJC/Brant Sanderlin, bsanderlin@ajc.com)
Craig Sager throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on June 1, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)
Craig Sager wore this colorful jacket and tie for Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena on June 16, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo...
Vice President of the United States Joe Biden presents the Jimmy V Award for Perserverance to honoree Craig Sager during the 2016 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by...
Craig Sager T-shirts cover seats at the Oracle Arena in Oakland before a game between the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors on October 25, 2016. The shirts were a tribute to the iconic TNT sideline reporter...
Miami Valley residents enjoy a snow day.
Miami Valley residents enjoy a snow day.
Miami Valley residents enjoy a snow day.
Miami Valley residents enjoy a snow day.
Miami Valley residents enjoy a snow day.
Miami Valley residents enjoy a snow day.
Yogi plays in the first snowfall of the year in Jamestown.
Mary Santiago in Harmony, Ohio
Miami Valley residents enjoy a snow day.
Miami Valley residents enjoy a snow day.
Miami Valley residents enjoy a snow day.
Miami Valley residents enjoy a snow day.
Mary Santiago in Harmony, Ohio
The University of Dayton's campus looks like a winter wonderland as it's covered in a blanket of white snow.
Christmas decorations become more festive as they are covered by two inches of snow.
Sidewalks disappear as two inches of snow falls in Springfield.
Road conditions worsen as the first snow fall of the season continues.
Dayton's Oregon District meets gray horizons as snow flurries continue.
Snow flurries hit the Dayton area for the first time this season on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016.
Snow starts to stick during the first flurries in Dayton.
Gray skies show during the morning commute for first snow flurries in Dayton.
Snow plows come out in Fairfield for the first Miami Valley flurries of the season.
Cars drive through the first snow of the season in Xenia.
Traffic moves slowly as snow flurries begin for the year.
Sidewalks in Xenia let snow stick.
Amy Adams arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Emma Stone arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Busy Philipps, left, and Michelle Williams arrive at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Nicole Kidman arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Kerry Washington arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Mandy Moore arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jessica Biel, left, and Justin Timberlake arrive at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Naomie Harris arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Janelle Monae arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Emmy Rossum arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Anna Chlumsky arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Rachel Bloom arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Bryce Dallas Howard arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Cynthia Nixon arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Joel Edgerton arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Amy Adams arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Kate Beckinsale arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Lily Collins arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Viola Davis arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Mahershala Ali, right, and Amatus Sami-Karim arrive at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
T. J. Miller, left, and Kate Gorney arrive at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
"La La Land" won best picture at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
SANTA MONICA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling onstage during the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/WireImage)
SANTA MONICA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Director Damien Chazelle (C) with producers Gary Gilbert and Jordan Horowitz, composer Justin Hurwitz, costume designer Mary Zophres, actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling accept Best...
Janelle Monae, from left, Naomie Harris, Ashton Sanders, Mahershala Ali, and from front center, Alex R. Hibbert, accept the award for best acting ensemble for "Moonlight" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards...
Ryan Reynolds accepts the EW entertainer of the year award at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Simon Kinberg, left, and Ryan Reynolds accept the award for best comedy for "Deadpool" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris...
Evan Rachel Wood accepts the award for best actress in a drama series for "Westworld" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris...
Donald Glover accepts the award for best actor in a comedy series for "Atlanta" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Rachel Bloom, right, presents Donald Glover the award for best actor in a comedy series for "Atlanta" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif...
Louie Anderson accepts the award for best supporting actor in a comedy series for "Baskets" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo...
Keith Stanfield, right, from "Atlanta," interrupts as Leslie Mann, from left, and Christian Slater present the award for best comedy series to "Silicon Valley" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker...
Casey Affleck accepts the award for best actor for "Manchester by the Sea" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
John Travolta presents the award for best picture at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Justin Hurwitz accepts the award for best song for "City of Stars" from "La La Land" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris...
Tom Lassally accepts the award for best comedy series for "Silicon Valley" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Viola Davis accepts the #SEEHER award at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Bob Odenkirk accepts the award for best actor in a drama series for "Better Call Saul" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris...
Ryan Reynolds accepts the award for best actor in a comedy for "Deadpool" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Natalie Portman accepts the award for best actress for "Jackie" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Host T.J. Miller, dressed as Natalie Portman's character Jackie Kennedy from the film "Jackie" speaks at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif...
Damien Chazelle accepts the award for best director for "La La Land" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Lucas Hedges accepts the award for best young actor/actress for "Manchester by the Sea" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by...
Courtney B. Vance accepts the award for best actor in a movie made for television or limited series for "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker...
John Lithgow accepts the award for best supporting actor in a drama series for "The Crown" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo...
Sarah Paulson accepts the award for best actress in a movie made for television or limited series for "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar...
Host T.J. Miller speaks at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Leslie Uggams listens to John Glenn at a Wilberforce press conference in 1970.
John Glenn during a press conference in Dayton, 1974.
John Glenn flanked by Tony Hall, left and Walter Mondale during a campaign stop in Dayton, 1976.
John Glenn spoke during a reopening of the Old Post Office on W. Third St. in Dayton, 1980.
John Glenn during a campaign stop with Joe Shump and Annie Glenn inside Arcade Square in 1983.
John Glenn spoke during a Women's Issue Forum in 1986 at the Old Post Office.
Senator John Glenn of Ohio heads back to the dressing room in his long johns after a training simulation on a space shuttle mock up at Johnson Space Center in Houston Thursday, June 25, 1998. Glenn is scheduled...
John Glenn, right, watches as a fellow crew member goes through training exercises Monday, June 1, 1998, at Johnson Space Center in Houston. (BILL REINKE, DAYTON DAILY NEWS)
JOHN GLENN GETS HELP WITH HIS PARACHUTE IN PREPARATION FOR ENTERING THE SHUTTLE MOCK UP IN HOUSTON. GLENN IS THE OLDEST ASTRONAUT EVER TO ENTER SPACE IN 1998.
