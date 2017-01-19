Jobs
Top News
Monroe’s Main Street to close for ‘extremely heavy load’
Local attorney appointed to open Butler County judicial seat
OSP investigating Lebanon inmate who may killed a second prisoner
Major pattern change could bring snow next week
Crime
Franklin man suspected in scamming dozens of businesses, organizations
Crime
Franklin man suspected in scamming dozens of businesses, organizations
Longtime Hamilton business closes
Hamilton building to become pet food delivery business
Senator who asked lawmakers to ‘grow a pair’ could run for governor
The latest

Kings Island’s Mystic Timbers roller coaster continuing to take shape ...
Franklin man suspected in scamming dozens of businesses, organizations...
Longtime Hamilton business closes
Hamilton building to become pet food delivery business
Senator who asked lawmakers to ‘grow a pair’ could run for governor
Popular sushi restaurant moves to new, larger location
Graeter’s, Braxton Brewing to debut new beer
5 things to know about Islamic Center in Butler County

Crime

OSP investigating Lebanon inmate who may killed a second prisoner
Franklin man suspected in scamming dozens of businesses, organizations
12-year-old detained in Warren County school bomb threat

Business

Longtime Hamilton business closes
Hamilton building to become pet food delivery business
Popular sushi restaurant moves to new, larger location

High School Sports

State wrestling duals: Graham, Mechanicsburg grab top seeds
Recruiting roundup: Notre Dame offers Marion Local OL; updates on Ohio State, Wayne
Changes coming to youth football for better or for worse

Nation/World

Florida man who faked death, mad cow disease, blackmailing by 'rogue CIA agent,' headed to prison
US judge in Seattle temporarily blocks President Trump's travel ban
Woman wakes from coma, doctors tell her she gave birth 10 days earlier

Special investigations

 Local News
Ohio lawmaker pay sixth highest in U.S.: See how they compare
Ohio
Charter school official accused of buying Mercedes with state money

Video

The Cincinnati Zoo is studying a new site for cheetah breeding and other expansion in Warren County.
Zoo studying new site for cheetahs

Liberty Center
What's happening with Liberty Center

  1. New restaurant, The Slice, to open in Middletown
  2. flatpage-for-wraps
  3. Longtime Hamilton business shutting its doors
  4. Stopped trains concern Carlisle residents
  5. Monroe’s Main Street to close for ‘extremely heavy load’
  6. Fairfield butcher expands, adds BBQ Shack
  7. State patrol investigating fatal accident in Middletown
  8. 1 dead after car crashes into Middletown mobile home

Special features

Topics
Warren County
OSP investigating Lebanon inmate who may killed a second prisoner
Local News
Monroe’s Main Street to close for ‘extremely heavy load’
Major pattern change could bring snow next week
Kings Island’s Mystic Timbers roller coaster continuing to take shape 
In a Seattle courtroom, a federal judge made decision that temporarily shuts down President Donald Trump’s executive order banning travelers from 7 Muslim-majority countries.
Nation & World
US judge in Seattle temporarily blocks President Trump's travel ban
Mariah Carey is sending her ex-fiance James Packer a strong message in her latest music video. In her new music video for the song
Entertainment
Mariah Carey tosses wedding dress into a fire in 'I Don’t' music video