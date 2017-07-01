PHOTOS: Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

People duck for cover on the tarmac at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport after a gunman killed 5 people and injured many more on January 6, 2017in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. (Allen Eyestone / Palm Beach Post)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-fort-lauderdale-airport-shooting/HBAMj4kIY0F0sl2CMSPSTI/

People duck for cover on the tarmac at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport after a gunman killed 5 people and injured many more on January 6, 2017in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. (Allen Eyestone / Palm Beach Post)

PHOTOS: Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

People take cover at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport after a gunman killed 5 people and injured many more on January 6, 2017. (Allen Eyestone / Palm Beach Post)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-fort-lauderdale-airport-shooting/HBAMj4kIY0F0sl2CMSPSTI/

People take cover at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport after a gunman killed 5 people and injured many more on January 6, 2017. (Allen Eyestone / Palm Beach Post)

PHOTOS: Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

A woman is taken to an ambulance at Ft. Lauderdale Airport after a gunman killed 5 people and injured many more on January 6, 2017 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. (Allen Eyestone / Palm Beach Post)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-fort-lauderdale-airport-shooting/HBAMj4kIY0F0sl2CMSPSTI/

A woman is taken to an ambulance at Ft. Lauderdale Airport after a gunman killed 5 people and injured many more on January 6, 2017 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. (Allen Eyestone / Palm Beach Post)

PHOTOS: Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

People evacuate the Ft. Lauderdale Airport after a gunman killed 5 people and injured many more on January 6, 2017in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. (Allen Eyestone / Palm Beach Post)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-fort-lauderdale-airport-shooting/HBAMj4kIY0F0sl2CMSPSTI/

People evacuate the Ft. Lauderdale Airport after a gunman killed 5 people and injured many more on January 6, 2017in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. (Allen Eyestone / Palm Beach Post)

PHOTOS: Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

People evacuate the Ft. Lauderdale Airport after a gunman killed 5 people and injured many more on January 6, 2017 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. (Allen Eyestone / Palm Beach Post)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-fort-lauderdale-airport-shooting/HBAMj4kIY0F0sl2CMSPSTI/

People evacuate the Ft. Lauderdale Airport after a gunman killed 5 people and injured many more on January 6, 2017 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. (Allen Eyestone / Palm Beach Post)

Photos: Charles Manson through the years

This Oct. 8, 2014 file photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows mass murderer Charles Manson. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP, File)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/crime--law/photos-charles-manson-through-the-years/koCEqyCnYLZxSMX45ZF8SM/

This Oct. 8, 2014 file photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows mass murderer Charles Manson. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP, File)

Photos: Charles Manson through the years

Charles Manson, circa 1986.

http://www.journal-news.com/news/crime--law/photos-charles-manson-through-the-years/koCEqyCnYLZxSMX45ZF8SM/

Charles Manson, circa 1986.AP Photo

Photos: Charles Manson through the years

Pictured: (l-r) Host Tom Snyder in an exclusive interview with convicted mass murderer Charles Manson, currently serving a life sentence in California for the 1969 Tate-LaBianca murders, on June 12, 1981 (Photo...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/crime--law/photos-charles-manson-through-the-years/koCEqyCnYLZxSMX45ZF8SM/

Pictured: (l-r) Host Tom Snyder in an exclusive interview with convicted mass murderer Charles Manson, currently serving a life sentence in California for the 1969 Tate-LaBianca murders, on June 12, 1981 (Photo...

Photos: Charles Manson through the years

A TV picture of American musician, cult leader and murderer Charles Manson, September 1975. The image was broadcast around the time that Manson acolyte Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme was arrested after an attempt to kill...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/crime--law/photos-charles-manson-through-the-years/koCEqyCnYLZxSMX45ZF8SM/

A TV picture of American musician, cult leader and murderer Charles Manson, September 1975. The image was broadcast around the time that Manson acolyte Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme was arrested after an attempt to kill...

Photos: Charles Manson through the years

Charles Manson, convicted cult leader, is sullen as he is led back into the courtroom to hear the penalty he and this three female followers must pay for the Tate-LaBianca murders of August 1969. Manson and his...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/crime--law/photos-charles-manson-through-the-years/koCEqyCnYLZxSMX45ZF8SM/

Charles Manson, convicted cult leader, is sullen as he is led back into the courtroom to hear the penalty he and this three female followers must pay for the Tate-LaBianca murders of August 1969. Manson and his...Bettmann

Photos: Charles Manson through the years

Cult lead Charles Manson, 35, told reporters, "I don't have any guilt," in a brief press conference in the courtroom on June 18, 1970, where a hearing to continue proceedings in the murder case of musician Dary...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/crime--law/photos-charles-manson-through-the-years/koCEqyCnYLZxSMX45ZF8SM/

Cult lead Charles Manson, 35, told reporters, "I don't have any guilt," in a brief press conference in the courtroom on June 18, 1970, where a hearing to continue proceedings in the murder case of musician Dary...Bettmann

Photos: Charles Manson through the years

Charles Manson speaks with reporters as he is escorted by a deputy sheriff and his lawyer, Irving Kanarek, from a Santa Monica courthouse following a hearing in the Gary Hinman murder case in June 1970.

http://www.journal-news.com/news/crime--law/photos-charles-manson-through-the-years/koCEqyCnYLZxSMX45ZF8SM/

Charles Manson speaks with reporters as he is escorted by a deputy sheriff and his lawyer, Irving Kanarek, from a Santa Monica courthouse following a hearing in the Gary Hinman murder case in June 1970.Bettmann

Photos: Charles Manson through the years

Three female defendants in the Manson court case are shown, from left to right: Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel, Leslie Van Houten, March 29 , 1971 as they return to court to hear the penalty ending a nine-month...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/crime--law/photos-charles-manson-through-the-years/koCEqyCnYLZxSMX45ZF8SM/

Three female defendants in the Manson court case are shown, from left to right: Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel, Leslie Van Houten, March 29 , 1971 as they return to court to hear the penalty ending a nine-month...Anonymous

Photos: Charles Manson through the years

Susan Denise Atkins, (left), Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten,(right), laugh after receiving the death sentence for their part in the Tate-LaBianca killing at the order of Charles Manson.

http://www.journal-news.com/news/crime--law/photos-charles-manson-through-the-years/koCEqyCnYLZxSMX45ZF8SM/

Susan Denise Atkins, (left), Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten,(right), laugh after receiving the death sentence for their part in the Tate-LaBianca killing at the order of Charles Manson.Bettmann

Photos: Charles Manson through the years

Charles Manson is escorted to court for preliminary hearing on December 3, 1969 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Malmin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/crime--law/photos-charles-manson-through-the-years/koCEqyCnYLZxSMX45ZF8SM/

Charles Manson is escorted to court for preliminary hearing on December 3, 1969 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Malmin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)John Malmin

Photos: Charles Manson through the years

Combo image shows the five victims slain the night of Aug. 9, 1969 at the Benedict Canyon Estate of Roman Polanski. From left, Voityck Frykowski, Sharon Tate, Stephen Parent, Jay Sebring, and Abigail Folger. The...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/crime--law/photos-charles-manson-through-the-years/koCEqyCnYLZxSMX45ZF8SM/

Combo image shows the five victims slain the night of Aug. 9, 1969 at the Benedict Canyon Estate of Roman Polanski. From left, Voityck Frykowski, Sharon Tate, Stephen Parent, Jay Sebring, and Abigail Folger. The...AP Photo/File

First snowfall of 2017 in the Miami Valley

A man clears a sidewalk with a snow blower.

http://www.journal-news.com/news/first-snowfall-2017-the-miami-valley/AEYSEw3uX6ARUTPaNCLgrI/

A man clears a sidewalk with a snow blower.

First snowfall of 2017 in the Miami Valley

Snowy roads in Tipp City

http://www.journal-news.com/news/first-snowfall-2017-the-miami-valley/AEYSEw3uX6ARUTPaNCLgrI/

Snowy roads in Tipp City

First snowfall of 2017 in the Miami Valley

Farm outside of Gratis on Ohio 122

http://www.journal-news.com/news/first-snowfall-2017-the-miami-valley/AEYSEw3uX6ARUTPaNCLgrI/

Farm outside of Gratis on Ohio 122

First snowfall of 2017 in the Miami Valley

West Alexandria Road in Madison Twp.

http://www.journal-news.com/news/first-snowfall-2017-the-miami-valley/AEYSEw3uX6ARUTPaNCLgrI/

West Alexandria Road in Madison Twp.

First snowfall of 2017 in the Miami Valley

West Alexandria Road in Madison Twp.

http://www.journal-news.com/news/first-snowfall-2017-the-miami-valley/AEYSEw3uX6ARUTPaNCLgrI/

West Alexandria Road in Madison Twp.

First snowfall of 2017 in the Miami Valley

Cars parked along Hamilton Avenue in Fairfield

http://www.journal-news.com/news/first-snowfall-2017-the-miami-valley/AEYSEw3uX6ARUTPaNCLgrI/

Cars parked along Hamilton Avenue in Fairfield

First snowfall of 2017 in the Miami Valley

Xenia residents deal with recent snowfall.

http://www.journal-news.com/news/first-snowfall-2017-the-miami-valley/AEYSEw3uX6ARUTPaNCLgrI/

Xenia residents deal with recent snowfall.

First snowfall of 2017 in the Miami Valley

Salt truck long Hunter Road in Fairfield

http://www.journal-news.com/news/first-snowfall-2017-the-miami-valley/AEYSEw3uX6ARUTPaNCLgrI/

Salt truck long Hunter Road in Fairfield

First snowfall of 2017 in the Miami Valley

Xenia residents deal with recent snowfall.

http://www.journal-news.com/news/first-snowfall-2017-the-miami-valley/AEYSEw3uX6ARUTPaNCLgrI/

Xenia residents deal with recent snowfall.

First snowfall of 2017 in the Miami Valley

Xenia residents deal with recent snowfall.

http://www.journal-news.com/news/first-snowfall-2017-the-miami-valley/AEYSEw3uX6ARUTPaNCLgrI/

Xenia residents deal with recent snowfall.

First snowfall of 2017 in the Miami Valley

A windshield covered with snow.

http://www.journal-news.com/news/first-snowfall-2017-the-miami-valley/AEYSEw3uX6ARUTPaNCLgrI/

A windshield covered with snow.

First snowfall of 2017 in the Miami Valley

Snow scenes from Hamilton and Fairfield.

http://www.journal-news.com/news/first-snowfall-2017-the-miami-valley/AEYSEw3uX6ARUTPaNCLgrI/

Snow scenes from Hamilton and Fairfield.

First snowfall of 2017 in the Miami Valley

Snow scenes from Hamilton and Fairfield.

http://www.journal-news.com/news/first-snowfall-2017-the-miami-valley/AEYSEw3uX6ARUTPaNCLgrI/

Snow scenes from Hamilton and Fairfield.

First snowfall of 2017 in the Miami Valley

Salt truck on I-675.

http://www.journal-news.com/news/first-snowfall-2017-the-miami-valley/AEYSEw3uX6ARUTPaNCLgrI/

Salt truck on I-675.

First snowfall of 2017 in the Miami Valley

Pedestrians make their way through downtown Dayton Thursday morning as snow falls across the Miami Valley. LISA POWELL / STAFF

http://www.journal-news.com/news/first-snowfall-2017-the-miami-valley/AEYSEw3uX6ARUTPaNCLgrI/

Pedestrians make their way through downtown Dayton Thursday morning as snow falls across the Miami Valley. LISA POWELL / STAFF

First snowfall of 2017 in the Miami Valley

Springfield residents deal with the snow fall.

http://www.journal-news.com/news/first-snowfall-2017-the-miami-valley/AEYSEw3uX6ARUTPaNCLgrI/

Springfield residents deal with the snow fall.

First snowfall of 2017 in the Miami Valley

Springfield residents deal with the snow fall.

http://www.journal-news.com/news/first-snowfall-2017-the-miami-valley/AEYSEw3uX6ARUTPaNCLgrI/

Springfield residents deal with the snow fall.

First snowfall of 2017 in the Miami Valley

Drivers manage slick roads in Xenia.

http://www.journal-news.com/news/first-snowfall-2017-the-miami-valley/AEYSEw3uX6ARUTPaNCLgrI/

Drivers manage slick roads in Xenia.

First snowfall of 2017 in the Miami Valley

Drivers manage slick roads in Xenia.

http://www.journal-news.com/news/first-snowfall-2017-the-miami-valley/AEYSEw3uX6ARUTPaNCLgrI/

Drivers manage slick roads in Xenia.

Photos: World's highest-paid actors in 2016

Former wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, cleaned up in 2016, earning an estimated $64.5 million from the upcoming "Fast & Furious 8" and "Central Intelligence." He is the highest paid actor on Forbes annual list...

http://www.journal-news.com/entertainment/celebrity-news/photos-world-highest-paid-actors-2016/uY7PEHB7zOTtXBOVYdIzpK/

Former wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, cleaned up in 2016, earning an estimated $64.5 million from the upcoming "Fast & Furious 8" and "Central Intelligence." He is the highest paid actor on Forbes annual list...Aaron Davidson/Getty

Photos: World's highest-paid actors in 2016

Jackie Chan was the second highest wage earner at $61million with most of his earnings coming from film projects you’ve probably never heard of in China.

http://www.journal-news.com/entertainment/celebrity-news/photos-world-highest-paid-actors-2016/uY7PEHB7zOTtXBOVYdIzpK/

Jackie Chan was the second highest wage earner at $61million with most of his earnings coming from film projects you’ve probably never heard of in China. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Photos: World's highest-paid actors in 2016

Matt Damon earned his millions, $55 million in 2016, largely from the success of 2015’s "The Martian," according to Forbes.

http://www.journal-news.com/entertainment/celebrity-news/photos-world-highest-paid-actors-2016/uY7PEHB7zOTtXBOVYdIzpK/

Matt Damon earned his millions, $55 million in 2016, largely from the success of 2015’s "The Martian," according to Forbes. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Photos: World's highest-paid actors in 2016

Tom Cruise ranked fourth on Forbes’ top-paid actor list, earning $53 million in 2016. The second installment of the very successful "Jack Reacher" film franchise “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” was released in 2016...

http://www.journal-news.com/entertainment/celebrity-news/photos-world-highest-paid-actors-2016/uY7PEHB7zOTtXBOVYdIzpK/

Tom Cruise ranked fourth on Forbes’ top-paid actor list, earning $53 million in 2016. The second installment of the very successful "Jack Reacher" film franchise “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” was released in 2016...Ken Ishii/Getty Images

Photos: World's highest-paid actors in 2016

Johnny Depp rounds out the top 5 highest-paid actors, making $48 million in 2016. He earned major millions for the latest installment of “Pirates of the Caribbean, reportedly an eight-figure payday, and the box...

http://www.journal-news.com/entertainment/celebrity-news/photos-world-highest-paid-actors-2016/uY7PEHB7zOTtXBOVYdIzpK/

Johnny Depp rounds out the top 5 highest-paid actors, making $48 million in 2016. He earned major millions for the latest installment of “Pirates of the Caribbean, reportedly an eight-figure payday, and the box...Mark Davis/Getty Images

Photos: World's highest-paid actors in 2016

Jennifer Lawrence is the world’s top-earning female actress, making $46 million in 2016. Almost half of that was her take from the recently released film “Passengers.”

http://www.journal-news.com/entertainment/celebrity-news/photos-world-highest-paid-actors-2016/uY7PEHB7zOTtXBOVYdIzpK/

Jennifer Lawrence is the world’s top-earning female actress, making $46 million in 2016. Almost half of that was her take from the recently released film “Passengers.” Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Photos: World's highest-paid actors in 2016

Ben Affleck cleaned up in 2016 playing Batman in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” The movie made $870 million in worldwide profits. Affleck took home a cool $43 million for the year.

http://www.journal-news.com/entertainment/celebrity-news/photos-world-highest-paid-actors-2016/uY7PEHB7zOTtXBOVYdIzpK/

Ben Affleck cleaned up in 2016 playing Batman in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” The movie made $870 million in worldwide profits. Affleck took home a cool $43 million for the year. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Photos: World's highest-paid actors in 2016

Vin Diesel made $35 million in 2016, mostly from upfront payments on the latest franchise installment of “Fast & Furious 8” and a sequel to “Guardians of the Galaxy,” both due out in 2017.

http://www.journal-news.com/entertainment/celebrity-news/photos-world-highest-paid-actors-2016/uY7PEHB7zOTtXBOVYdIzpK/

Vin Diesel made $35 million in 2016, mostly from upfront payments on the latest franchise installment of “Fast & Furious 8” and a sequel to “Guardians of the Galaxy,” both due out in 2017. Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Photos: World's highest-paid actors in 2016

Melissa McCarthy made $33 million in 2016, including a reported eight-figure payout for the remake of “Ghostbusters.” She also starred in the movie “The Boss” and still earns a paycheck from her TV series “Mike...

http://www.journal-news.com/entertainment/celebrity-news/photos-world-highest-paid-actors-2016/uY7PEHB7zOTtXBOVYdIzpK/

Melissa McCarthy made $33 million in 2016, including a reported eight-figure payout for the remake of “Ghostbusters.” She also starred in the movie “The Boss” and still earns a paycheck from her TV series “Mike...Mark Davis/Getty Images

Photos: World's highest-paid actors in 2016

Shah Rukh Khan is the king of the Bollywood box office, earning $33 million in 2016. He is India’s top-rated actor and also cashes in on numerous product endorsements.

http://www.journal-news.com/entertainment/celebrity-news/photos-world-highest-paid-actors-2016/uY7PEHB7zOTtXBOVYdIzpK/

Shah Rukh Khan is the king of the Bollywood box office, earning $33 million in 2016. He is India’s top-rated actor and also cashes in on numerous product endorsements.Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Photos: World rings in 2017

Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the New Year's Eve in Hong Kong, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-world-rings-2017/6YR1tswg9mZBPBhwLX2XyN/

Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the New Year's Eve in Hong Kong, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)Vincent Yu

Photos: World rings in 2017

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's celebrations are underway in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-world-rings-2017/6YR1tswg9mZBPBhwLX2XyN/

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's celebrations are underway in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)Rick Rycroft

Photos: World rings in 2017

Fireworks explode from Auckland's Sky Tower as the new year is welcomed to New Zealand, Jan 1, 2017. (Peter Meecham/New Zealand Herald via AP)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-world-rings-2017/6YR1tswg9mZBPBhwLX2XyN/

Fireworks explode from Auckland's Sky Tower as the new year is welcomed to New Zealand, Jan 1, 2017. (Peter Meecham/New Zealand Herald via AP)Peter Meecham

Photos: World rings in 2017

Protesters set off fireworks during a candle light vigil calling for impeached President Park Geun-hye to step down, near the presidential house in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Even on New Year's...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-world-rings-2017/6YR1tswg9mZBPBhwLX2XyN/

Protesters set off fireworks during a candle light vigil calling for impeached President Park Geun-hye to step down, near the presidential house in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Even on New Year's...Ahn Young joon

Photos: World rings in 2017

Bubbles float over visitors during a New Year's Eve celebration event a Tokyo Hotel, late Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-world-rings-2017/6YR1tswg9mZBPBhwLX2XyN/

Bubbles float over visitors during a New Year's Eve celebration event a Tokyo Hotel, late Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)Koji Sasahara

Photos: World rings in 2017

Fire crackers explode above the Hotel Indonesia Roundabout during New Year's eve in the main business district in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-world-rings-2017/6YR1tswg9mZBPBhwLX2XyN/

Fire crackers explode above the Hotel Indonesia Roundabout during New Year's eve in the main business district in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)Tatan Syuflana

Photos: World rings in 2017

A young woman writes '2017' using a sparkler during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Nyiregyhaza, 245 kms east of Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-world-rings-2017/6YR1tswg9mZBPBhwLX2XyN/

A young woman writes '2017' using a sparkler during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Nyiregyhaza, 245 kms east of Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)Attila Balazs

Photos: World rings in 2017

Fireworks explode in front of Malaysia's landmark building, Petronas Twin Towers, during the New Year's Eve celebration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Lim Huey Teng)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-world-rings-2017/6YR1tswg9mZBPBhwLX2XyN/

Fireworks explode in front of Malaysia's landmark building, Petronas Twin Towers, during the New Year's Eve celebration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Lim Huey Teng)Lim Huey Teng

Photos: World rings in 2017

Fireworks light up the sky to welcome the New Year at the Mall of Asia, the country's largest shopping mall Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 in suburban Pasay city south of Manila, Philippines. The country's notorious tradition...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-world-rings-2017/6YR1tswg9mZBPBhwLX2XyN/

Fireworks light up the sky to welcome the New Year at the Mall of Asia, the country's largest shopping mall Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 in suburban Pasay city south of Manila, Philippines. The country's notorious tradition...

Photos: World rings in 2017

Fireworks explode at the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, and surrounding skyscrapers to mark New Year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-world-rings-2017/6YR1tswg9mZBPBhwLX2XyN/

Fireworks explode at the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, and surrounding skyscrapers to mark New Year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)Jon Gambrell

Photos: World rings in 2017

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Fireworks light up the London skyline and the London Eye just after midnight on January 01, 2017 in London, England. Thousands of people line the streets of central London tonight to...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-world-rings-2017/6YR1tswg9mZBPBhwLX2XyN/

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Fireworks light up the London skyline and the London Eye just after midnight on January 01, 2017 in London, England. Thousands of people line the streets of central London tonight to...Jack Taylor

Photos: World rings in 2017

A view of the ball dropping during New Year's Eve 2017 in Times Square in New York City.

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-world-rings-2017/6YR1tswg9mZBPBhwLX2XyN/

A view of the ball dropping during New Year's Eve 2017 in Times Square in New York City. Theo Wargo

PHOTOS: From Saturn's rings to a space sunset, amazing 2016 cosmic vistas

This image shows sunlight hitting Saturn’s north pole. The whole northern region of the sixth planet from the sun is bathed in sunlight in this view from late 2016, feeble as the light may be.

http://www.journal-news.com/news/science/photos-from-saturn-rings-space-sunset-amazing-2016-cosmic-vistas/4jCL3qcU196162EKkbEsRL/

This image shows sunlight hitting Saturn’s north pole. The whole northern region of the sixth planet from the sun is bathed in sunlight in this view from late 2016, feeble as the light may be. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

PHOTOS: From Saturn's rings to a space sunset, amazing 2016 cosmic vistas

There are no seasons in space, but this composite image of a cosmic vista in a region called NGC 6357, evokes thoughts of a frosty winter landscape. The photo shows radiation from fiery, young stars energizing the...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/science/photos-from-saturn-rings-space-sunset-amazing-2016-cosmic-vistas/4jCL3qcU196162EKkbEsRL/

There are no seasons in space, but this composite image of a cosmic vista in a region called NGC 6357, evokes thoughts of a frosty winter landscape. The photo shows radiation from fiery, young stars energizing the...X-ray: NASA/CXC/PSU/L. Townsley et al; Optical: UKIRT; Infrared: NASA/JPL-Caltech

PHOTOS: From Saturn's rings to a space sunset, amazing 2016 cosmic vistas

This is an image of Saturn’s rarely seen moon Pandora taken by the Cassini spacecraft. It’s one of the highest-resolution views ever taken of the moon. Pandora is 52 miles across and orbits Saturn just outside the...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/science/photos-from-saturn-rings-space-sunset-amazing-2016-cosmic-vistas/4jCL3qcU196162EKkbEsRL/

This is an image of Saturn’s rarely seen moon Pandora taken by the Cassini spacecraft. It’s one of the highest-resolution views ever taken of the moon. Pandora is 52 miles across and orbits Saturn just outside the...NASA

PHOTOS: From Saturn's rings to a space sunset, amazing 2016 cosmic vistas

This image was taken by the Hubble Telescope of a galaxy named IRAS 16399-0937, over 370 million light-years from Earth. Scientists found this galaxy has a double nucleus in which both its cores are believed to...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/science/photos-from-saturn-rings-space-sunset-amazing-2016-cosmic-vistas/4jCL3qcU196162EKkbEsRL/

This image was taken by the Hubble Telescope of a galaxy named IRAS 16399-0937, over 370 million light-years from Earth. Scientists found this galaxy has a double nucleus in which both its cores are believed to...ESA/Hubble & NASA

PHOTOS: From Saturn's rings to a space sunset, amazing 2016 cosmic vistas

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image shows spiral galaxy NCG 3274 located some 20 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation of Leo (The Lion).

http://www.journal-news.com/news/science/photos-from-saturn-rings-space-sunset-amazing-2016-cosmic-vistas/4jCL3qcU196162EKkbEsRL/

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image shows spiral galaxy NCG 3274 located some 20 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation of Leo (The Lion). ESA/Hubble & NASA, D. Calzetti

PHOTOS: From Saturn's rings to a space sunset, amazing 2016 cosmic vistas

This is a picture taken by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station of a fiery sunset on Earth in the south Atlantic on October 27, 2016. It looks like a vast sheet of flames because the Earth’s surface...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/science/photos-from-saturn-rings-space-sunset-amazing-2016-cosmic-vistas/4jCL3qcU196162EKkbEsRL/

This is a picture taken by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station of a fiery sunset on Earth in the south Atlantic on October 27, 2016. It looks like a vast sheet of flames because the Earth’s surface...NASA

PHOTOS: From Saturn's rings to a space sunset, amazing 2016 cosmic vistas

This is an image of three frames taken by the Mast Camera (Mastcam) on the Mars rover Curiosity on Nov. 10, 2016 on the red planet. It shows purple-tinged rocks in the foreground at the rover’s late 2016 location...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/science/photos-from-saturn-rings-space-sunset-amazing-2016-cosmic-vistas/4jCL3qcU196162EKkbEsRL/

This is an image of three frames taken by the Mast Camera (Mastcam) on the Mars rover Curiosity on Nov. 10, 2016 on the red planet. It shows purple-tinged rocks in the foreground at the rover’s late 2016 location...NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

PHOTOS: From Saturn's rings to a space sunset, amazing 2016 cosmic vistas

This is an image from the Hubble Telescope of the southern constellation of Grus, or the Crane, a barred, spiral galaxy now named IC 5201.

http://www.journal-news.com/news/science/photos-from-saturn-rings-space-sunset-amazing-2016-cosmic-vistas/4jCL3qcU196162EKkbEsRL/

This is an image from the Hubble Telescope of the southern constellation of Grus, or the Crane, a barred, spiral galaxy now named IC 5201. ESA/Hubble & NASA

PHOTOS: From Saturn's rings to a space sunset, amazing 2016 cosmic vistas

This is a photo by NASA’s Expedition 50 commander Shane Kimbrough taken as the Japan Exploration Agency’s Kounotori H-II Transfer Vehicle approached the International Space Station on Dec. 12, 2016. The unmanned...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/science/photos-from-saturn-rings-space-sunset-amazing-2016-cosmic-vistas/4jCL3qcU196162EKkbEsRL/

This is a photo by NASA’s Expedition 50 commander Shane Kimbrough taken as the Japan Exploration Agency’s Kounotori H-II Transfer Vehicle approached the International Space Station on Dec. 12, 2016. The unmanned...NASA

PHOTOS: From Saturn's rings to a space sunset, amazing 2016 cosmic vistas

This photo of the Namib Sand Sea from space was taken by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station on March 27, 2016. ISS crews have called the view of these dunes from space one of the most spectacular...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/science/photos-from-saturn-rings-space-sunset-amazing-2016-cosmic-vistas/4jCL3qcU196162EKkbEsRL/

This photo of the Namib Sand Sea from space was taken by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station on March 27, 2016. ISS crews have called the view of these dunes from space one of the most spectacular...NASA

PHOTOS: From Saturn's rings to a space sunset, amazing 2016 cosmic vistas

This space photo of the Sahara Desert in western Libya was taken by the Sally Ride EarthKam on the International Space Station on October 3, 2016.

http://www.journal-news.com/news/science/photos-from-saturn-rings-space-sunset-amazing-2016-cosmic-vistas/4jCL3qcU196162EKkbEsRL/

This space photo of the Sahara Desert in western Libya was taken by the Sally Ride EarthKam on the International Space Station on October 3, 2016. Sally Ride EarthKam

PHOTOS: From Saturn's rings to a space sunset, amazing 2016 cosmic vistas

Another brilliant photo of Saturn and its rings by the Cassini Spacecraft. This image was taken with a wide-angle camera in red light on July 21, 2016 at a distance of 564,000 miles. You can see the tiny, icy moon...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/science/photos-from-saturn-rings-space-sunset-amazing-2016-cosmic-vistas/4jCL3qcU196162EKkbEsRL/

Another brilliant photo of Saturn and its rings by the Cassini Spacecraft. This image was taken with a wide-angle camera in red light on July 21, 2016 at a distance of 564,000 miles. You can see the tiny, icy moon...NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

PHOTOS: From Saturn's rings to a space sunset, amazing 2016 cosmic vistas

The Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft lifts off from Baikonur Cosmodrome on Nov. 18, 2016 with Expedition 50 crew members onboard.

http://www.journal-news.com/news/science/photos-from-saturn-rings-space-sunset-amazing-2016-cosmic-vistas/4jCL3qcU196162EKkbEsRL/

The Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft lifts off from Baikonur Cosmodrome on Nov. 18, 2016 with Expedition 50 crew members onboard. NASA/Bill Ingalls

PHOTOS: From Saturn's rings to a space sunset, amazing 2016 cosmic vistas

This image of the sunlit part of Jupiter and its swirling atmosphere was created by citizen scientists Alex Mai. Mai used raw images from the JunoCam aboard the Juno Mission space probe orbiting Jupiter to create...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/science/photos-from-saturn-rings-space-sunset-amazing-2016-cosmic-vistas/4jCL3qcU196162EKkbEsRL/

This image of the sunlit part of Jupiter and its swirling atmosphere was created by citizen scientists Alex Mai. Mai used raw images from the JunoCam aboard the Juno Mission space probe orbiting Jupiter to create...NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Mai

PHOTOS: From Saturn's rings to a space sunset, amazing 2016 cosmic vistas

NASA took some amazing photos of outer space, the Earth, Saturn, and more in 2016.

http://www.journal-news.com/news/science/photos-from-saturn-rings-space-sunset-amazing-2016-cosmic-vistas/4jCL3qcU196162EKkbEsRL/

NASA took some amazing photos of outer space, the Earth, Saturn, and more in 2016.

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds stand under an umbrella in publicity portrait for the film "Singin' in The Rain," 1952. (Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-debbie-reynolds-through-the-years/hxNCYJL8OsbFDj9TlDn1zN/

Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds stand under an umbrella in publicity portrait for the film "Singin' in The Rain," 1952. (Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images)Archive Photos

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

American actress Debbie Reynolds at the wheel of a parked red convertible, circa 1955. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-debbie-reynolds-through-the-years/hxNCYJL8OsbFDj9TlDn1zN/

American actress Debbie Reynolds at the wheel of a parked red convertible, circa 1955. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

Actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher cut their towering wedding cake after they were married at Liberty, N.Y., in 1955. (Photo by Bettmann / Contributor / Getty Images)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-debbie-reynolds-through-the-years/hxNCYJL8OsbFDj9TlDn1zN/

Actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher cut their towering wedding cake after they were married at Liberty, N.Y., in 1955. (Photo by Bettmann / Contributor / Getty Images)Bettmann

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

Family studio portrait of American singer/actors Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds with their daughter, Carrie Fisher, 1957. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-debbie-reynolds-through-the-years/hxNCYJL8OsbFDj9TlDn1zN/

Family studio portrait of American singer/actors Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds with their daughter, Carrie Fisher, 1957. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)Hulton Archive

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

An amused Peter Brent (Leslie Nielsen) watches an excited Tambrey Tyree (Debbie Reynolds) as she takes in the sights and sounds of the big city in "Tammy and the Bachelor," 1957. (Photo by John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-debbie-reynolds-through-the-years/hxNCYJL8OsbFDj9TlDn1zN/

An amused Peter Brent (Leslie Nielsen) watches an excited Tambrey Tyree (Debbie Reynolds) as she takes in the sights and sounds of the big city in "Tammy and the Bachelor," 1957. (Photo by John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis...John Springer Collection

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher with their children, Todd and Carrie, 1958. (Photo by ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-debbie-reynolds-through-the-years/hxNCYJL8OsbFDj9TlDn1zN/

Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher with their children, Todd and Carrie, 1958. (Photo by ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

In this March 6, 1959, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds boards an airliner in New York en route to Spain, where she will film a new picture. (AP Photo/John Rooney, File)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-debbie-reynolds-through-the-years/hxNCYJL8OsbFDj9TlDn1zN/

In this March 6, 1959, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds boards an airliner in New York en route to Spain, where she will film a new picture. (AP Photo/John Rooney, File)John Rooney

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

Debbie Reynolds and Michael Rennie in "Mary, Mary," 1963. (Photo by Bettmann / Contributor / Getty Images)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-debbie-reynolds-through-the-years/hxNCYJL8OsbFDj9TlDn1zN/

Debbie Reynolds and Michael Rennie in "Mary, Mary," 1963. (Photo by Bettmann / Contributor / Getty Images)Bettmann

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

In this Nov. 15, 1965, file photo, Debbie Reynolds, dressed as nun for her role as a singing nun in the MGM picture of that name, practices her next scene while she watches a scene being filmed. (AP Photo, File)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-debbie-reynolds-through-the-years/hxNCYJL8OsbFDj9TlDn1zN/

In this Nov. 15, 1965, file photo, Debbie Reynolds, dressed as nun for her role as a singing nun in the MGM picture of that name, practices her next scene while she watches a scene being filmed. (AP Photo, File)

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

Actress Debbie Reynolds putting her handprints, footprints, and autograph in cement in the patio of the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in 1965. She was the 148th film celebrity to be honored in this manner...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-debbie-reynolds-through-the-years/hxNCYJL8OsbFDj9TlDn1zN/

Actress Debbie Reynolds putting her handprints, footprints, and autograph in cement in the patio of the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in 1965. She was the 148th film celebrity to be honored in this manner...Bettmann

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

In this Sept. 8, 1982, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds poses on a grand piano at a New York restaurant, as she promotes the revival of the hit musical "The Unsinkable Molly Brown." (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-debbie-reynolds-through-the-years/hxNCYJL8OsbFDj9TlDn1zN/

In this Sept. 8, 1982, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds poses on a grand piano at a New York restaurant, as she promotes the revival of the hit musical "The Unsinkable Molly Brown." (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler...Marty Lederhandler

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

In this March 8, 1983, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds returns for a curtain call after a performance of "Woman of the Year" at New York's Palace Theatre. (AP Photo/Kaye, File)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-debbie-reynolds-through-the-years/hxNCYJL8OsbFDj9TlDn1zN/

In this March 8, 1983, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds returns for a curtain call after a performance of "Woman of the Year" at New York's Palace Theatre. (AP Photo/Kaye, File)Kaye

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

In this Feb. 15, 1984, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds appears at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremonies in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Wally Fong, File)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-debbie-reynolds-through-the-years/hxNCYJL8OsbFDj9TlDn1zN/

In this Feb. 15, 1984, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds appears at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremonies in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Wally Fong, File)Wally Fong

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

"Will and Grace," "Marry Me a Little," Episode 8: Debbie Reynolds as Bobbi Adler and Neil Vipond as Julius, 2002. (Photo by NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-debbie-reynolds-through-the-years/hxNCYJL8OsbFDj9TlDn1zN/

"Will and Grace," "Marry Me a Little," Episode 8: Debbie Reynolds as Bobbi Adler and Neil Vipond as Julius, 2002. (Photo by NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

In this July 2, 2010, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds arrives at The Greenbrier for the gala opening of the Casino Club in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (AP Photo/Jeff Gentner, File)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-debbie-reynolds-through-the-years/hxNCYJL8OsbFDj9TlDn1zN/

In this July 2, 2010, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds arrives at The Greenbrier for the gala opening of the Casino Club in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (AP Photo/Jeff Gentner, File)Jeff Gentner

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

This Oct. 14, 2011, file photo shows actress Debbie Reynolds posing for a portrait in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-debbie-reynolds-through-the-years/hxNCYJL8OsbFDj9TlDn1zN/

This Oct. 14, 2011, file photo shows actress Debbie Reynolds posing for a portrait in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)Richard Drew

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

In this Sept. 10, 2011, file photo, Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-debbie-reynolds-through-the-years/hxNCYJL8OsbFDj9TlDn1zN/

In this Sept. 10, 2011, file photo, Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)Chris Pizzello

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

Actress and writer Carrie Fisher; her mother, Debbie Reynolds; and daughter Billie Lourd arrive at Debbie Reynolds' Hollywood Memorabilia Exhibit Reception on June 7, 2011, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-debbie-reynolds-through-the-years/hxNCYJL8OsbFDj9TlDn1zN/

Actress and writer Carrie Fisher; her mother, Debbie Reynolds; and daughter Billie Lourd arrive at Debbie Reynolds' Hollywood Memorabilia Exhibit Reception on June 7, 2011, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by...Amanda Edwards

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

In this May 21, 2013, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-debbie-reynolds-through-the-years/hxNCYJL8OsbFDj9TlDn1zN/

In this May 21, 2013, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)Chris Pizzello

Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

Actresses Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-debbie-reynolds-through-the-years/hxNCYJL8OsbFDj9TlDn1zN/

Actresses Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)Jeff Kravitz

Photos: Fireworks explosion at Mexican market kills dozens

This image made from video recorded from a passing car shows an explosion ripping through the San Pablito fireworks' market in Tultepec, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Sirens wailed and a heavy scent of gunpowder...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-fireworks-explosion-mexican-market-kills-dozens/7PoOZoNg8zF1Z94x8swjeJ/

This image made from video recorded from a passing car shows an explosion ripping through the San Pablito fireworks' market in Tultepec, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Sirens wailed and a heavy scent of gunpowder...Jose Luis Tolentino

Photos: Fireworks explosion at Mexican market kills dozens

This image made from video recorded from a passing car shows an explosion ripping through the San Pablito fireworks' market in Tultepec, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Sirens wailed and a heavy scent of gunpowder...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-fireworks-explosion-mexican-market-kills-dozens/7PoOZoNg8zF1Z94x8swjeJ/

This image made from video recorded from a passing car shows an explosion ripping through the San Pablito fireworks' market in Tultepec, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Sirens wailed and a heavy scent of gunpowder...Jose Luis Tolentino

Photos: Fireworks explosion at Mexican market kills dozens

This image made from video provided by APTN, shows a view from a drone of smoke billowing from the San Pablito Market, where an explosion ripped through a fireworks market in Tultepec, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20,...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-fireworks-explosion-mexican-market-kills-dozens/7PoOZoNg8zF1Z94x8swjeJ/

This image made from video provided by APTN, shows a view from a drone of smoke billowing from the San Pablito Market, where an explosion ripped through a fireworks market in Tultepec, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20,...

Photos: Fireworks explosion at Mexican market kills dozens

A boy takes his helmet off as he pauses while working at the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-fireworks-explosion-mexican-market-kills-dozens/7PoOZoNg8zF1Z94x8swjeJ/

A boy takes his helmet off as he pauses while working at the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped...Eduardo Verdugo

Photos: Fireworks explosion at Mexican market kills dozens

Firefighters and rescue workers comb through ashes and rubble at the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-fireworks-explosion-mexican-market-kills-dozens/7PoOZoNg8zF1Z94x8swjeJ/

Firefighters and rescue workers comb through ashes and rubble at the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s...Eduardo Verdugo

Photos: Fireworks explosion at Mexican market kills dozens

Firefighters and rescue workers walk through the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-fireworks-explosion-mexican-market-kills-dozens/7PoOZoNg8zF1Z94x8swjeJ/

Firefighters and rescue workers walk through the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s...Eduardo Verdugo

Photos: Fireworks explosion at Mexican market kills dozens

A Mexico State policeman looks through the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-fireworks-explosion-mexican-market-kills-dozens/7PoOZoNg8zF1Z94x8swjeJ/

A Mexico State policeman looks through the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s...Eduardo Verdugo

Photos: Fireworks explosion at Mexican market kills dozens

Local policemen walk through the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s best-known...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-fireworks-explosion-mexican-market-kills-dozens/7PoOZoNg8zF1Z94x8swjeJ/

Local policemen walk through the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s best-known...Eduardo Verdugo

Photos: Fireworks explosion at Mexican market kills dozens

Firefighters and local residents work at the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-fireworks-explosion-mexican-market-kills-dozens/7PoOZoNg8zF1Z94x8swjeJ/

Firefighters and local residents work at the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s...Eduardo Verdugo

Photos: Fireworks explosion at Mexican market kills dozens

A fireman sprays water at the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s best-known fireworks market where...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-fireworks-explosion-mexican-market-kills-dozens/7PoOZoNg8zF1Z94x8swjeJ/

A fireman sprays water at the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s best-known fireworks market where...Eduardo Verdugo

Photos: Fireworks explosion at Mexican market kills dozens

A man walks through the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s best-known fireworks...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-fireworks-explosion-mexican-market-kills-dozens/7PoOZoNg8zF1Z94x8swjeJ/

A man walks through the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s best-known fireworks...Eduardo Verdugo

Photos: John Glenn's memorial service

COLUMBUS, OHIO - DECEMBER 16: Former astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn lies in repose, under a United States Marine honor guard, in the Rotunda of the Ohio Statehouse December 16, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-john-glenn-memorial-service/vMZsPFjl9pe4Sj3OL8iRBN/

COLUMBUS, OHIO - DECEMBER 16: Former astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn lies in repose, under a United States Marine honor guard, in the Rotunda of the Ohio Statehouse December 16, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn...Bill Ingalls/NASA

Photos: John Glenn's memorial service

COLUMBUS, OHIO - DECEMBER 16: Former astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn lies in repose, under a United States Marine honor guard, in the Rotunda of the Ohio Statehouse December 16, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-john-glenn-memorial-service/vMZsPFjl9pe4Sj3OL8iRBN/

COLUMBUS, OHIO - DECEMBER 16: Former astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn lies in repose, under a United States Marine honor guard, in the Rotunda of the Ohio Statehouse December 16, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn...Bill Ingalls/NASA

Photos: John Glenn's memorial service

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 16: In this handout provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), former astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn lies in repose, under a United States Marine honor guard...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-john-glenn-memorial-service/vMZsPFjl9pe4Sj3OL8iRBN/

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 16: In this handout provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), former astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn lies in repose, under a United States Marine honor guard...Bill Ingalls/NASA

Photos: John Glenn's memorial service

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-john-glenn-memorial-service/vMZsPFjl9pe4Sj3OL8iRBN/

Photos: John Glenn's memorial service

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 16: In this handout provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Annie Glenn, widow of former astronaut and Senator John Glenn, pays her respects to her late husband...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-john-glenn-memorial-service/vMZsPFjl9pe4Sj3OL8iRBN/

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 16: In this handout provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Annie Glenn, widow of former astronaut and Senator John Glenn, pays her respects to her late husband...Bill Ingalls/NASA

Photos: John Glenn's memorial service

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-john-glenn-memorial-service/vMZsPFjl9pe4Sj3OL8iRBN/

Photos: John Glenn's memorial service

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-john-glenn-memorial-service/vMZsPFjl9pe4Sj3OL8iRBN/

Photos: John Glenn's memorial service

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-john-glenn-memorial-service/vMZsPFjl9pe4Sj3OL8iRBN/

Photos: John Glenn's memorial service

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-john-glenn-memorial-service/vMZsPFjl9pe4Sj3OL8iRBN/

Photos: John Glenn's memorial service

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-john-glenn-memorial-service/vMZsPFjl9pe4Sj3OL8iRBN/

Photos: Ohio remembers John Glenn

http://www.journal-news.com/news/photos-ohio-remembers-john-glenn/3l8KNpZ9lgW2J4R6BoQCUO/

Photos: Ohio remembers John Glenn

http://www.journal-news.com/news/photos-ohio-remembers-john-glenn/3l8KNpZ9lgW2J4R6BoQCUO/

Photos: Ohio remembers John Glenn

http://www.journal-news.com/news/photos-ohio-remembers-john-glenn/3l8KNpZ9lgW2J4R6BoQCUO/

Photos: Ohio remembers John Glenn

http://www.journal-news.com/news/photos-ohio-remembers-john-glenn/3l8KNpZ9lgW2J4R6BoQCUO/

Photos: Ohio remembers John Glenn

http://www.journal-news.com/news/photos-ohio-remembers-john-glenn/3l8KNpZ9lgW2J4R6BoQCUO/

Photos: Ohio remembers John Glenn

http://www.journal-news.com/news/photos-ohio-remembers-john-glenn/3l8KNpZ9lgW2J4R6BoQCUO/

Photos: Ohio remembers John Glenn

http://www.journal-news.com/news/photos-ohio-remembers-john-glenn/3l8KNpZ9lgW2J4R6BoQCUO/

Photos: Ohio remembers John Glenn

http://www.journal-news.com/news/photos-ohio-remembers-john-glenn/3l8KNpZ9lgW2J4R6BoQCUO/

Photos: Ohio remembers John Glenn

http://www.journal-news.com/news/photos-ohio-remembers-john-glenn/3l8KNpZ9lgW2J4R6BoQCUO/

Photos: Ohio remembers John Glenn

http://www.journal-news.com/news/photos-ohio-remembers-john-glenn/3l8KNpZ9lgW2J4R6BoQCUO/

Photos: Ohio remembers John Glenn

http://www.journal-news.com/news/photos-ohio-remembers-john-glenn/3l8KNpZ9lgW2J4R6BoQCUO/

Photos: Ohio remembers John Glenn

http://www.journal-news.com/news/photos-ohio-remembers-john-glenn/3l8KNpZ9lgW2J4R6BoQCUO/

Photos: Ohio remembers John Glenn

http://www.journal-news.com/news/photos-ohio-remembers-john-glenn/3l8KNpZ9lgW2J4R6BoQCUO/

Photos: Ohio remembers John Glenn

http://www.journal-news.com/news/photos-ohio-remembers-john-glenn/3l8KNpZ9lgW2J4R6BoQCUO/

Photos: Ohio remembers John Glenn

http://www.journal-news.com/news/photos-ohio-remembers-john-glenn/3l8KNpZ9lgW2J4R6BoQCUO/

Photos: Ohio remembers John Glenn

http://www.journal-news.com/news/photos-ohio-remembers-john-glenn/3l8KNpZ9lgW2J4R6BoQCUO/

Photos: Ohio remembers John Glenn

http://www.journal-news.com/news/photos-ohio-remembers-john-glenn/3l8KNpZ9lgW2J4R6BoQCUO/

Photos: Ohio remembers John Glenn

http://www.journal-news.com/news/photos-ohio-remembers-john-glenn/3l8KNpZ9lgW2J4R6BoQCUO/

Photos: Ohio remembers John Glenn

http://www.journal-news.com/news/photos-ohio-remembers-john-glenn/3l8KNpZ9lgW2J4R6BoQCUO/

Photos: Ohio remembers John Glenn

http://www.journal-news.com/news/photos-ohio-remembers-john-glenn/3l8KNpZ9lgW2J4R6BoQCUO/

Photos: Ohio remembers John Glenn

http://www.journal-news.com/news/photos-ohio-remembers-john-glenn/3l8KNpZ9lgW2J4R6BoQCUO/

Photos: Ohio remembers John Glenn

http://www.journal-news.com/news/photos-ohio-remembers-john-glenn/3l8KNpZ9lgW2J4R6BoQCUO/

Photos: Ohio remembers John Glenn

http://www.journal-news.com/news/photos-ohio-remembers-john-glenn/3l8KNpZ9lgW2J4R6BoQCUO/

Photos: Ohio remembers John Glenn

http://www.journal-news.com/news/photos-ohio-remembers-john-glenn/3l8KNpZ9lgW2J4R6BoQCUO/

Photos: Ohio remembers John Glenn

Marines escort the casket of John Glenn out of the Ohio Statehouse during his funeral procession, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. The famed astronaut died Dec. 8 at age 95. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/photos-ohio-remembers-john-glenn/3l8KNpZ9lgW2J4R6BoQCUO/

Marines escort the casket of John Glenn out of the Ohio Statehouse during his funeral procession, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. The famed astronaut died Dec. 8 at age 95. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo/AP

Photos: Remembering Craig Sager

Sager won numerous awards, including the Jimmy V Perseverance Award at the 2016 ESPYs. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-remembering-craig-sager/mQp6lCgeS4IrVYWa9gz93N/

Sager won numerous awards, including the Jimmy V Perseverance Award at the 2016 ESPYs. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Photos: Remembering Craig Sager

Sager was just a year out of college when he rushed onto the field at Atlanta Stadium with a microphone in his hand (and wearing a white overcoat) and arrived at home plate at the same moment as Hank Aaron after...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-remembering-craig-sager/mQp6lCgeS4IrVYWa9gz93N/

Sager was just a year out of college when he rushed onto the field at Atlanta Stadium with a microphone in his hand (and wearing a white overcoat) and arrived at home plate at the same moment as Hank Aaron after...

Photos: Remembering Craig Sager

Craig Sager of TNT is seen on the court before a game between the Chicago Bulls and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the United Center on March 5, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-remembering-craig-sager/mQp6lCgeS4IrVYWa9gz93N/

Craig Sager of TNT is seen on the court before a game between the Chicago Bulls and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the United Center on March 5, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Photos: Remembering Craig Sager

Craig Sager of TNT jokes with Chicago Bulls mascot Benny during a break in a game on March 5, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-remembering-craig-sager/mQp6lCgeS4IrVYWa9gz93N/

Craig Sager of TNT jokes with Chicago Bulls mascot Benny during a break in a game on March 5, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Photos: Remembering Craig Sager

NBA Hall of Fame member and TNT colleague Charles Barkley left, bumps fists with sportscaster Craig Sager after visiting Sager on Aug. 30, 2016, at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Sager underwent his third...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-remembering-craig-sager/mQp6lCgeS4IrVYWa9gz93N/

NBA Hall of Fame member and TNT colleague Charles Barkley left, bumps fists with sportscaster Craig Sager after visiting Sager on Aug. 30, 2016, at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Sager underwent his third...

Photos: Remembering Craig Sager

Sager's tie collection is estimated at over 1,000 ties. (AJC/Brant Sanderlin, bsanderlin@ajc.com)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-remembering-craig-sager/mQp6lCgeS4IrVYWa9gz93N/

Sager's tie collection is estimated at over 1,000 ties. (AJC/Brant Sanderlin, bsanderlin@ajc.com)

Photos: Remembering Craig Sager

TNT sideline reporter Craig Sager considers outfits from his wardrobe. (AJC/Brant Sanderlin, bsanderlin@ajc.com)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-remembering-craig-sager/mQp6lCgeS4IrVYWa9gz93N/

TNT sideline reporter Craig Sager considers outfits from his wardrobe. (AJC/Brant Sanderlin, bsanderlin@ajc.com)

Photos: Remembering Craig Sager

Craig Sager throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on June 1, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-remembering-craig-sager/mQp6lCgeS4IrVYWa9gz93N/

Craig Sager throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on June 1, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

Photos: Remembering Craig Sager

Craig Sager wore this colorful jacket and tie for Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena on June 16, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-remembering-craig-sager/mQp6lCgeS4IrVYWa9gz93N/

Craig Sager wore this colorful jacket and tie for Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena on June 16, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo...

Photos: Remembering Craig Sager

Vice President of the United States Joe Biden presents the Jimmy V Award for Perserverance to honoree Craig Sager during the 2016 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-remembering-craig-sager/mQp6lCgeS4IrVYWa9gz93N/

Vice President of the United States Joe Biden presents the Jimmy V Award for Perserverance to honoree Craig Sager during the 2016 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by...

Photos: Remembering Craig Sager

Craig Sager T-shirts cover seats at the Oracle Arena in Oakland before a game between the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors on October 25, 2016. The shirts were a tribute to the iconic TNT sideline reporter...

http://www.journal-news.com/news/national/photos-remembering-craig-sager/mQp6lCgeS4IrVYWa9gz93N/

Craig Sager T-shirts cover seats at the Oracle Arena in Oakland before a game between the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors on October 25, 2016. The shirts were a tribute to the iconic TNT sideline reporter...