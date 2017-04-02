Jobs
Top News
New Yorkers rally to clean up Nazi graffiti in subways
Former school mementos, equipment up for auction
McCrabb: Ability to Thrive program ‘makes us feel accepted’
Landlords put on notice to clean up problem properties
Islamic Center reaches out to the community
Local jobs available in technology, home care industries
Community News
Islamic Center reaches out to the community
Butler County
Local jobs available in technology, home care industries
Warren County
Deerfield Twp. residents, trustees at odds over development
Community News
5 things to know about new ID scams
Community News
Islamic Center reaches out to the community
Butler County
Local jobs available in technology, home care industries
Warren County
Deerfield Twp. residents, trustees at odds over development
Community News
5 things to know about new ID scams
Liberty Twp. mom living her dream making teething jewelry
Local campaigns file election financials
Too much cuteness! Meet Puppy Bowl players
The latest

Deerfield Twp. residents, trustees at odds over development
5 things to know about new ID scams
Liberty Twp. mom living her dream making teething jewelry
Local campaigns file election financials
Too much cuteness! Meet Puppy Bowl players
Hamilton High School set to host all-star basketball event in April
Artists sought for upcoming events in Butler, Warren counties
Former heavyweight champ coming to Hamilton’s BTW Center
Carlisle man remains critical days after train collision
The latest
Islamic Center reaches out to the community
Local jobs available in technology, home care industries
Deerfield Twp. residents, trustees at odds over development
5 things to know about new ID scams
Liberty Twp. mom living her dream making teething jewelry
Local campaigns file election financials
Too much cuteness! Meet Puppy Bowl players

Crime

Landlords put on notice to clean up problem properties
OSP investigating Lebanon inmate who may have killed a second prisoner
Franklin man suspected in scamming dozens of businesses, organizations

Business

Local jobs available in technology, home care industries
Wright State’s second presidential finalist also from Wisconsin
Liberty Twp. mom living her dream making teething jewelry

High School Sports

Flor, Goodpaster lead Carlisle past slumping Badin
H.S. Results for 2/4/17: Mason tops Fairfield for GMC wrestling crown
Slow start leads to 15th loss for East girls at Princeton

Nation/World

Puppy undergoes successful surgery to remove metal rod from head, eyes
Suspect arrested in brutal rape, murder of New York jogger
New Yorkers rally to clean up Nazi graffiti in subways

 Local News
Ohio lawmaker pay sixth highest in U.S.: See how they compare
Ohio
Charter school official accused of buying Mercedes with state money

The Cincinnati Zoo is studying a new site for cheetah breeding and other expansion in Warren County.
Zoo studying new site for cheetahs

Liberty Center
What's happening with Liberty Center

Gallery Title

Protester Valerie Vrmeulen, Lake Worth, shouts during a peaceful protest outside the gates of Mar-a-Lago Saturday night. President Donald Trump was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm...Allen Eyestone
Palm Beach County Sheriff officers defend the backgate to Mar-a-Lago as protesters made their way onto Palm Beach island to protest against President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen Eyestone...Allen Eyestone
Protesters against President Donald Trump marched to the back gate of Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. Fireworks light...Allen Eyestone
Trump supporters greet anti-Trump protesters after the march on the bridge at Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago...Michael Ares
Protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...Allen Eyestone
Members of the Palm Beach County Sheriff Office S.W.A.T. use an armored vehicle to shield the back gate of Mar-a-Lago as protesters marched to President Donald Trump's winter home where he was attending the Red...Allen Eyestone
Protesters against President Donald Trump cross the bridge into Palm Beach on Southern Boulevard on February 4, 2017. (Allen Eyestone / The Palm Beach Post)Allen Eyestone
Protesters against President Donald Trump cross the bridge into Palm Beach on Southern Boulevard on February 4, 2017. (Allen Eyestone / The Palm Beach Post)Allen Eyestone
Protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...Allen Eyestone
Protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...Allen Eyestone
Palm Beach County Sheriff officers defend the back gate to Mar-a-Lago as protesters made their way onto Palm Beach island to protest against President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen Eyestone...Allen Eyestone
Palm Beach County Sheriff officers defend the back gate to Mar-a-Lago as protesters made their way onto Palm Beach island to protest against President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen Eyestone...Allen Eyestone
Meryem Talmor, West Palm Beach, watches protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House...Allen Eyestone
Protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...Allen Eyestone
Protesters against President Donald Trump march from downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...Allen Eyestone
Protesters against President Donald Trump marched peacefully to the back gate of Mar-a-Lago where the President was attending the Red Cross Ball at the winter White House in Palm Beach, Fl on February 4, 2017. (Allen...Allen Eyestone
Protesters meet in front of Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Michael Ares / The Palm...Michael Ares
Will update. PBDN will need a print photo by 5 p.m. at the latest.Michael Ares
A man protests in front of Trump Plaza holding a sign of President Donald Trump holding a knife and the head of the Statue of Liberty with the quote "America First" in West Palm Beach as the President and his wife...Michael Ares
Ricardo Artalejo of Miami protests in front of Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach as the President and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Michael Ares...Michael Ares
Rabbi Barry Silver speaks to protesters gathering outside Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday Feb. 4...Michael Ares
Protesters push a casket representing the "Death of Democracy" down Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday...Michael Ares
Protesters push a casket representing the "Death of Democracy" down Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday...Michael Ares
Protesters march down Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Michael Ares / The Palm Beach...Michael Ares
Protesters march down Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach as President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Michael Ares / The Palm Beach...Michael Ares
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump traveled to their Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach to attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball on Feb. 4, 2017.
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Bonnie McElveen-Hunter is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Kathryn Vecellio is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Herme de Wyman Miro is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Paula Butler is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Veronica Atkins is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Lady Henrietta Spencer-Churchill is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Hilary Geary Ross and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross walk into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
 Irvin and Robin Saltzman arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Alexis Mercentes and Jasmine Horowitz arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Mary and Mark Freitas arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
U.S. Congresswoman Lois Frankel and Jack Frost arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
 U.S. Congressman Brian Mast arrives at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Lois Pope, left, is escorted into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Terry and Joe Mendoza arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Judi Richards and Carla Mann walk the red carpet at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Guests arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Irene Athans and Gen. Carter Clarke arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Douglas Jencks and Carolyn Jeager arrive at the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
Donald and Renee Scott walk into the Diamond Centennial Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday.Meghan McCarthy
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actors Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone speak onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Actors Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone present the Feature Film Nomination Plaque for ?La La Land? to director Damien Chazelle onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Actors Nicole Kidman and Sunny Pawar present the Feature Film Nomination Plaque for “Lion” to director Garth Davis onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actress Kerry Washington onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Tina Mabry accepts the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs for 2016 award for 'An American Girl Story - Melody 1963: Love Has to Win' onstage during...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actress Mandy Moore and actor Milo Ventimiglia onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills,...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Director Becky Martin accepts the plaque for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series for the 'Veep' episode 'Inauguration' from actors Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actors Sarah Paulson (L) and Cuba Gooding Jr. onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Derek Cianfrance accepts the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials for 2016 plaque from actress America Ferrera onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Actors Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders and Alex R. Hibbert onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actresses Jane Lynch (L) and Anna Chlumsky speak onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actress Anna Chlumsky speaks onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Garth Davis accepts the First-Time Feature Film Plaque for “Lion” onstage from director John Singleton during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Marie Cantin (L) accepts the Frank Capra Achievement Award from producer Gale Anne Hurd onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actors Tony Hale and Kevin Nealon onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Glenn Weiss accepts the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials for 2016 for 'The 70th Annual Tony Awards' from actor Kevin Nealon onstage...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: DGA President Paris Barclay onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Marie Cantin accepts the Frank Capra Achievement Award onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Glenn Weiss recives the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials for 2016 award for 'The 70th Annual Tony Awards' onstage during the 69th Annual...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Actress Christine Lahti onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Barry Jenkins, accepts the Feature Film Nomination Plaque for “Moonlight" onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Ezra Edelman accepts the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary for 2016 award for 'O.J.: Made in America' onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Kenneth Lonergan (L) accepts the Feature Film Nomination Plaque for “Manchester By the Sea” from actor Casey Affleck onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Thomas Schlamme accepts the Robert B. Aldrich Award onstage during the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly...Alberto E. Rodriguez
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director J. Rupert Thompson accepts the Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs for 2016 for 'American Grit, “The Finale - Over the Falls” ', onstage during...Alberto E. Rodriguez
Directors walk the red carpet at the Directors Guild of America Awards Saturday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Ivy, the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery's resident groundhog, emerged on Groundhog Day, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2010. She didn't see her shadow, predicting an early spring as legend has it. CHRIS STEWART / STAFFChris Stewart/Chris Stewart
Rosie, the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery's prognosticating groundhog, left her burrow Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016, and saw her shadow forecasting six more weeks of winter. At left is Mark Mazzei, curator of live animals...Lisa Powell
Rosie the groundhog predicted the onset of an early spring after not seeing her shadow during Groundhog Day festivities at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013. BARBARA J. PERENIC...Barbara Perenic/Springfield News-Sun
Rosie the groundhog predicted the onset of an early spring after not seeing her shadow during Groundhog Day festivities at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013. BARBARA J. PERENIC...Barbara Perenic/Springfield News-Sun
Rosie the groundhog predicted the onset of an early spring after not seeing her shadow during Groundhog Day festivities at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013. BARBARA J. PERENIC...Barbara Perenic/Springfield News-Sun
Rosie the groundhog predicted the onset of an early spring after not seeing her shadow during Groundhog Day festivities at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013. BARBARA J. PERENIC...Barbara Perenic/Springfield News-Sun
Rosie the groundhog predicted the onset of an early spring after not seeing her shadow during Groundhog Day festivities at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013. BARBARA J. PERENIC...Barbara Perenic/Springfield News-Sun
Rosie the groundhog was reluctant to come out of her cabin IN 2012, despite coaxing from Mark Meister, left, president and CEO of the Dayton Society of Natural History, and Boonshoft Museum of Discovery animal keeper...Chris Stewart/Chris Stewart
Emily Howbert, 7, of Kettering peers at "Rosie," the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery's groundhog. "Rosie" saw her shadow during the 2015 annual museum event and predicted six more weeks of winter. A groundhog has...Lisa Powell
Kindergartners Hailie Peters, left, and Addison Sandlin sing a song about groundhogs to the tune of "I'm a Little Teapot" during Ridgeway Elementary's Groundhog Day celebration in Hamilton on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2011...Samantha Grier
Iris Mittenaere of France is crowned the new Miss Universe 2016 by 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach in coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines....Bullit Marquez
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, left, prepares to crown Iris Mittenaere of France shortly after being proclaimed the Miss Universe 2016 in coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay...Bullit Marquez
Iris Mittenaere of France blows kisses to the crowd after being proclaimed the Miss Universe 2016 in coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. (AP...Bullit Marquez
Iris Mittenaere of France reacts shortly after being proclaimed the new Miss Universe 2016 in coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit...Bullit Marquez
Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, right, of France is hugged by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach following coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines...Bullit Marquez
Iris Mittenaere, center right, of France is congratulated by fellow contestants shortly after being proclaimed the Miss Universe 2016 in coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city...Bullit Marquez
Raquel Pelissier of Haiti, left, prepares to congratulate Iris Mittenaere of France moments after Mittenaere was proclaimed the winner in the Miss Universe 2016 coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia...Bullit Marquez
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, center, bids farewell after ending her reign as the country's third Miss Universe winner during the grand coronation for the new Miss Universe Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall...Bullit Marquez
Andrea Tovar of Colombia, left, Iris Mittenaere of France, center, and Raquel Pelissier of Haiti, pose shortly after being declared the top three finalists in the Miss Universe 2016 coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017...Bullit Marquez
Miss France Iris Mittenaere expounds on her answer during the question-and-answer portion of the Miss Universe 2016 competition Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila...Bullit Marquez
Miss Universe 2016 contestants pose after making it to the top 9 in the Miss Universe 2016 coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. From left, Maxine...Bullit Marquez
Iris Mittenaere of France poses shortly after making it to the top 9 in the Miss Universe 2016 coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. Mittenaere...Bullit Marquez
Iris Mittenaere of France poses shortly after making it to the top 9 in the Miss Universe 2016 coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. Mittenaere...Bullit Marquez
Deshauna Barber of the United States gestures with a Number 1 sign shortly after being the first to make it to the top 9 in the Miss Universe 2016 coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban...Bullit Marquez
Miss Universe Top 13 contestants parade in their swimsuits during the beauty pageant's competition Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. Iris Mittenaere...Bullit Marquez
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors hold signs during a protest against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump singed the controversial...Stephanie Keith
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors hold signs during a protest against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump singed the controversial...Stephanie Keith
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a protest against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump singed the controversial...Stephanie Keith
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a protest against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump singed the controversial...Stephanie Keith
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a protest against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump singed the controversial...Stephanie Keith
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a protest against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump singed the controversial...Stephanie Keith
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...Stephanie Keith
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...Stephanie Keith
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...Stephanie Keith
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Actress Cynthia Nixon joins protestors rallying against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed...Stephanie Keith
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...Stephanie Keith
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...Stephanie Keith
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...Stephanie Keith
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...Stephanie Keith
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial...Stephanie Keith
Participants attend the Women's March on Washington on Independence Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing on the National Mall for...Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Protesters gather on the National Mall for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo
Nicole Monceaux from New York City, attends the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing on the National Mall...Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Protesters gather on the National Mall for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo
Protesters fill the streets of downtown Los Angeles as they gather for the Women's March against President Donald Trump Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place...Jae C. Hong
Thousands of protesters fill the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as they participate in a Women's March Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in Philadelphia. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in...Jacqueline Larma
Kate Weigel, right, of Brewer, Ma., cheers as participants start marching during a women's march in New York, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington...Mary Altaffer
New York City police officers lead the demonstrators as they march across 42nd Street during a women's march in New York, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking...Mary Altaffer
Jodi Evans from Los Angeles, Calif., attends the Women's March on Washington on Independence Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing...Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Actresses Chelsea Handler and Charlize Theron participate in the "Women's March On Main" during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)Arthur Mola
A woman holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Trump, respect migrants" during a march called by a local women's movement against U.S. President Donald Trump in Mexico City, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump became...Eduardo Verdugo
Images of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are carried as thousands file through the streets during the Women's March protesting the start of Donald Trump's presidency, in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017...Rick Rycroft
Activist Maura Hurley, 50, fixes a banner during the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, advocating women's rights...Bikas Das
Activists hold a banner that reads "Women's March against Fascism" during the Women's March rally in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington...Darko Vojinovic
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March on London, following the Inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Saturday Jan. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)Tim Ireland
People shouts slogans during the Women's March rally in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, advocating women's rights and opposing Donald...Manu Fernandez
Some 200 activists of women's organizations with "Down with Trump" signs and women's rights slogans walk from the office of Prime Minister to the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in support...Czarek Sokolowski
A demonstrator holds a poster outside the U.S. embassy, during a Women's March Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Lisbon. The march is part of a worldwide day of actions following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald...Armando Franca
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - JANUARY 21: A demonstrator with a sign saying " More Love Less Hate " makes their way from the iamsterdam statue in front of the Rijksmuseum towards US Consulate during the Women's March...Dean Mouhtaropoulos
BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 21: A Woman wearing a USA flag as a headscarf attends a protest for women's rights and freedom in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington in front of Brandenburger Tor on January...Steffi Loos
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: A Military Color Guard presents on stage prior prior to the start of the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Tim Rushlow and his Big Band perform at the start of the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Singer Erin Boheme entertains the crowd at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Musicians peform at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald Trump will be attending...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Pelican212 performs at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today as the 45th U.S. President...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: The Radio City Rockettes perform at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald Trump...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Singer Tony Orlando performs during A Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball at the National Building Museum on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
The Piano Guys perform at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at the Washington Convention Center in Washington during the 58th presidential inauguration (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: The Rockettes perform at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today as the 45th U.S. President...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that...
President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence attend the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump dance with their wives at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Ivanka Trump dances with husband Jared Kurshner at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump introduces first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was...
People take photos of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump dance at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen dance with their families on stage at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention...
President Donald Trump speaks at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump, at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania dance with military personnel during the Salute to Armed Forces Ball for President Donald Trump at the National Building Museum in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017...
President Donald J. Trump, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, right, are helped by Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Babot, center, as they cut a cake at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball...
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first Lady-elect Melania Trump arrive at Joint Base Andrews the day before his swearing in January 19, 2017...
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) First Lady-elect Melania Trump exits the plane ahead of President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump as they arrive at Joint Base Andrews the day before his...
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first Lady-elect Melania Trump arrive at Joint Base Andrews the day before his swearing in January 19, 2017...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect of The United States Melania Trump arrive at the "Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration concert...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: (AFP OUT) President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect of The United States Melania Trump arrive at the "Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration concert...
Vice President-elect Mike Pence, left, and his wife Karen, second from left, applaud as President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for a VIP reception and dinner with donors, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President-elect Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect Melania Trump depart St. John's Church on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President-elect Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect Melania Trump depart St. John's Church on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama stand on the steps of the U.S. Capitol with First Lady Melania Trump and Michelle Obama on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence wave goodbye to Barack and Michelle Obama on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk back to the U.S. Capitol after seeing off former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama on January 20, 2017 in Washington...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Inaugural Luncheon in the US Capitol January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump is attending the luncheon along...
First Lady Melania Trump leaves the President's Room of the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after President Trump signed his first legislation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters against and supporters of Donald Trump gather prior to the presidential inauguration in front of the Trump Hotel on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump is being...Tasos Katopodis
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters march dressed as mock Russians during an anti-Trump demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. President...Mario Tama
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters dressed as mock Russians stand during an anti-Trump demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. President...Mario Tama
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters stand during a demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Protesters attempted to block an entrance to the inauguration ceremony. President-elect Donald...Mario Tama
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters and supporters stand at a security checkpoint leading to the National Mall for the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Today Trump is sworn...Jessica Kourkounis
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have...Spencer Platt
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have...Spencer Platt
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump supporters walk near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world...Spencer Platt
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have...Spencer Platt
A protester shields his mouth and nose from gas fired by police during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo
Protesters chant on the National Mall during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo
A protester faces off with a line of riot police during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo
Police officers fire pepper spray at protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)John Minchillo
Protesters face off with police in downtown Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)Mark Tenally
Police prepare to launch concussion and pepper grenades during clashes with protesters in downtown Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)Mark Tenally
Police deploy smoke and pepper grenades during clashes with protesters in northwest Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)Mark Tenally
A crowd listens to speakers during an inclusion rally Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Darron Cummings
People take part in a protest Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Nashville, organized to combat harsh rhetoric by Donald Trump. The protesters observed 15 minutes of silence during the time Trump took the Presidential oath...Mark Humphrey
The Revs. Leanne Tigert, at microphone, and Gray Fitzgerald, wearing hat, lead a vigil in front of the New Hampshire Statehouse in Concord, N.H., before President Donald Trump's inauguration Friday, Jan. 20, 2017...Kathleen Ronayne
A crowd listens to speakers during an inclusion rally Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Darron Cummings
Alyson Gurganus takes the oath to preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States during an inclusion rally Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Darron Cummings
New York police have a suspect in custody in the high-profile murder of a 30-year-old jogger in New York City’s Queens borough last summer.
Nation & World
Suspect arrested in brutal rape, murder of New York jogger
Local News
New Yorkers rally to clean up Nazi graffiti in subways
A New Jersey couple is trying to get rid of their lakefront cabin in an exclusive community in upstate New York’s Catskills Mountains.
Nation & World
Free lakefront cabin in upstate New York for winner of essay contest
Warren County
Deerfield Twp. residents, trustees at odds over development
Community News
5 things to know about new ID scams
Like thousands of Atlanta Falcons fans, Latecia Dickson Moses was heading to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Saturday.
Sports
Falcons fans dance during rally at Atlanta airport