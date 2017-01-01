Jobs
Top News
West Chester restaurant teaches Girls Scouts small biz lessons
Fairfield community helps family of 6-year-old with cancer raise $17K
1 major road project near Kings Island completed; another to begin
Rain chances rise as temperatures fall
Central Michigan’s Keene scores 50 in win over Miami
Edgewood girls blank Ross in third quarter, remain unbeaten in SWOC
Sports
Central Michigan’s Keene scores 50 in win over Miami
Sports
Edgewood girls blank Ross in third quarter, remain unbeaten in SWOC
Crime
West Liberty-Salem school shooting suspect identified
Middletown
Atrium Medical Center president wants hospital ‘destination of choice’
Sports
Central Michigan’s Keene scores 50 in win over Miami
Sports
Edgewood girls blank Ross in third quarter, remain unbeaten in SWOC
Crime
West Liberty-Salem school shooting suspect identified
Middletown
Atrium Medical Center president wants hospital ‘destination of choice’
Grant to untangle Hamilton Main Street intersections
Middies continue to show inconsistency in loss to Princeton
Carlisle fights off Shawnee, forges tie atop SWBL Buckeye Division
The latest

West Liberty-Salem school shooting suspect identified
Atrium Medical Center president wants hospital ‘destination of choice’...
Grant to untangle Hamilton Main Street intersections
Middies continue to show inconsistency in loss to Princeton
Carlisle fights off Shawnee, forges tie atop SWBL Buckeye Division
Oak Hills turns up the defense to conquer Big Blue
Lakota East continues recent mastery of West
Trump’s inaugural speech, promises connect with Butler County residents...
More overtime, new truck in West Chester fire budget
Crime

West Liberty-Salem school shooting suspect identified
Troopers seize 22 pounds of pot, 12 pounds of THC edibles worth more than $150K
West Liberty school shooting rocks tight-knit community

West Chester restaurant teaches Girls Scouts small biz lessons
New degrees could help with Wright State’s budget problems
Wright State expects fewer foreign students because of ‘Trump effect’

Edgewood girls blank Ross in third quarter, remain unbeaten in SWOC
Badin girls extend mastery of Fenwick with 55-23 rout
Middies continue to show inconsistency in loss to Princeton

John Lewis fires up crowd at Atlanta rally following Trump feud
Trump accuses media of lying about inauguration crowd
Local musician “honored” to perform at inauguration

 Local News
Ohio lawmaker pay sixth highest in U.S.: See how they compare
Ohio
Charter school official accused of buying Mercedes with state money

Similar facility planned for Hamilton
Local News
Pennsylvania's Spooky Nook facility may be vision of what's planned for Hamilton

Liberty Center
What's happening with Liberty Center

  1. Female student found dead at Miami University
  2. Trump accuses media of lying about inauguration crowd
  3. Grant to untangle Hamilton Main Street intersections
  4. flatpage-for-wraps
  5. Cougars Get 11 Points From Jessa Brown And 10 From Cierra Lipps
  6. Planned Parenthood gets donation in Butler County lawmaker's name
  7. Rain chances rise as temperatures fall over coming days
  8. 5 Middletown High School students injured in crash

U.S. Rep. John Lewis, whose feud with President Donald Trump put Atlanta in the national spotlight, told thousands of marchers in his hometown on Saturday that they have a “moral mission and mandate to agitate.
Nation & World
John Lewis fires up crowd at Atlanta rally following Trump feud
Sports
Central Michigan’s Keene scores 50 in win over Miami
Scores of celebrities attended marches in Washington and other cities Saturday joining millions of people across the country in a show of solidarity with the movement bringing attention to women’s rights the day following President Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Entertainment
Celebrities show solidarity with Women's March
Community News
Women, supporters march in D.C., around America day after inauguration
Sports
Edgewood girls blank Ross in third quarter, remain unbeaten in SWOC
In President Donald Trump’s first official stop -- a meeting at CIA headquarters -- he accused the news media of lying about the size of his inauguration crowd.
Nation & World
Trump accuses media of lying about inauguration crowd